The Enchantment ground the Air Raiders in a 84-67 victory behind a lethal shooting performance ending the Air Raiders run in The Basketball Tournament as The Enchantment advance to the final of the Lubbock region.
Right out of the gates, The Enchantment raced off to an 11-0 run, making their first four shots. The impressive shooting from the visitors continued as they were able to establish a 32-7 cushion at the end of the first quarter.
When addressing his team’s slow start, Air Raiders head coach Jason Staudt had the following to say.
“You just can't dig yourself that big of a hole, but it also shows the character of these guys that they didn't just lay down,” Staudt said.
Chief among the impressive performances in the early stages for The Enchantment was guard Scott Bamforth, who scored 16 points in the first quarter making his first six shots. Bamforth went on to finish the game with 24 points, the highest tally of the game from both sides.
A balanced offensive attack for the Air Raiders saw them outscore their opponent 24-22 in the second quarter, giving the team the opportunity to potentially claw themselves back in the game.
After an 11-0 run to start the second half for the Air Raiders, the Tech alumni team was able to cut the lead by as little as eight near the end of the third partially due to their increased level of intensity on defense. The Enchantment was held to 31 percent shooting going 4-13 from the field after shooting 65 percent in the first half.
The aggression on the offensive side of the ball also benefited the Air Raiders, who attempted 15 free throws in the third alone.
The Air Raiders were led by a trio of guard Matt Mooney, point guard Davide Moretti and center Jordan Tolbert in the third quarter as the trio scored a combined 24 points of the team’s 27 in the period.
The Enchantment was able to stabilize themselves in the fourth quarter however, outscoring the home team 16-9 in the fourth. The Air Raiders offensive efficiency wavered in the closing stages as the team shot 3-14 to end the game.
After the Elam period started with a score of 76-61, The Enchantment finished the game off by reaching the target score of 84 first, knocking The Air Raiders out of the TBT at the same stage they exited last year.
Despite the loss, Staudt remains optimistic about his team’s experience in the tournament.
“I think it’s something we're gonna continue to build on. …We’re disappointed we’re not playing Sunday, but we’ll take the positives away and roll with it,” Staudt said.
The Enchantment will go on to face Bleed Green in the championship round of regional play in the Lubbock bracket. The game is slated to take place at United Supermarkets Arena 12 p.m. July 23.
