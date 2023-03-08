Following Texas Tech's loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday night, men's basketball head coach Mark Adams has stepped down from the position, Tech Athletics said in a statement.
The resignation comes three days after Adams was suspended "in relation to the use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment," during a coaching session between Adams and a player. The suspension was effective immediately and interim head coach Corey Williams filled Adams' role against the Mountaineers.
According to the statement, Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt "determined that the racially insensitive comment was unintentional and an isolated incident. Following the comment, Adams immediately apologized to the team."
A Texas Tech alum, Adams served as an assistant on Chris Beard's staff from 2016-21, before becoming Tech's 18th men's basketball head coach in April of 2021 following Beard's departure. The Red Raiders reached the Sweet Sixteen in Adams' inaugural campaign before struggling to a 16-16 record this season, including a 5-13 record in Big 12 play.
"My lifelong goal was to help and be a positive influence on my players, and to be a part of the Texas Tech men’s basketball team,” Adams said in a statement. “However, both the University and I believe this incident has become a distraction for the Texas Tech men’s basketball team and the University, which I care about so deeply.”
It remains to be seen who will succeed Adams, though interim head coach Corey Williams filled the role tonight against the Mountaineers.
