Texas Tech head basketball coach Mark Adams has officially signed a contract extension through 2027 after reaching the Sweet 16 in his first season as a Division 1 head coach, according to Tech Athletics.
Adams led the Red Raiders to finish 27-10 overall and 12-6 in Big 12 play last season after going 18-0 at home for the first time in program history, according to Tech Athletics. 27 wins set a record for the most wins by a Tech coach in first year.
He was named the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year by CollegeInsider.com and earned the Associated Press Big 12 Coach of the Year award.
A Brownfield native and 1979 Tech graduate, Adams spent two seasons from 2013-2015 as Tech’s Director of Basketball Operations before leaving to serve as an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock under head coach Chris Beard. The pair filled the same roles at Tech from 2016 to 2019, when Adams was promoted to associate head coach.
When Beard left Tech to become head coach at his alma-mater — the University of Texas — Adams filled the abandoned role. In his introductory press conference in April 2021, Adams said he was asked by athletic Director Kirby Hocutt if he wanted to interview for the vacant position.
“I told Kirby, ‘I’ve been interviewing for this job for the last five years’,” Adams said.
Adams’ five-year long interview resulted in a historic first season, and with his extension lasting until 2027 Red Raider fans should expect him on the sidelines in scarlet and black for another five more years, at least.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.