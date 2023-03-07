Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg was named Big 12 Golfer of the Month for the month of February, the conference announced Tuesday. The honor marks Aberg's second of the year, after claiming the award in October.
The Swedish-born golfer kicked off his spring season with a win over No. 15 David Ford Feb. 10, which helped the No. 3 Red Raiders defeat No. 4 North Carolina at the ACC/Big 12 Golf Challenge.
Aberg maintained a 69.0 stroke average in February, and is the first men’s golfer to “three-peat” the individual title at The Prestige at PGA West. Aberg shot 1-under-par in the final round of the event Feb. 22.
Last week, Aberg was a standout in the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, finishing inside the Top 25 after recording back-to-back rounds of under-70 to make his first career cut.
Aberg has a history of winning with an extensive catalog of awards. These achievements include the Big 12 Championship individual winner (2022), PING All-America First Team (2022), Ben Hogan Award winner (2022) among others.
Aberg and the Red Raiders will return to the course March 27-28 at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in Palm City, Florida.
