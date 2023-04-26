Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg posted the lowest four-round score in Big 12 Men's Golf Championship history Wednesday afternoon at Prairie Dunes Club in Hutchinson, Kansas, becoming the first player in conference history to take home back-to-back individual titles in the process.
With a final line of 67, 66, 63, 69, Aberg topped the player leaderboard by eight shots over Oklahoma State's Jonas Baumgartner, who finished second.
Aberg's day two score of 63 tied the championship's single-round record and propelled him to a seven-shot lead entering the final day. Aberg, who was named a Ben Hogan Award semifinalist on April 17, had previously exited the the first two rounds trailing Baumgartner by two shots.
The No. 5 Red Raiders finished third on the team leaderboard, as sophomore Calum Scott finished tied for 12th (288) to follow Aberg's title-winning effort. No. 10 Oklahoma, powered by three top-10 finishes, placed first.
