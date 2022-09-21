Upon the start of the fall 2022 golf season, Texas Tech senior and three-time All American Ludvig Aberg has been ranked number one in the World Ameteur Golf Rankings. Aberg had been previously ranked third in the rankings.
This ranking comes after the Swede was named the top player in the PGA Tour U rankings Sept. 14. This also marks the first time in program history that a golfer is ranked number one in the World Ameteur Golf Rankings, according to Tech Athletics.
Aberg has stacked up quite the number of accolades and achievements in 2022 already. He has been the recipient of the Ben Hogan award and been selected to the PING All America First Team & GCAA All America team. Also in 2022, Aberg was a finalist for both the Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus awards, two of the most prestigious awards in collegiate golf.
The Red Raiders opened the season competing in the Frederica Cup, with Aberg leading the team with a third place finish. The next outing for the Red Raiders will be Sept. 26-27 in the Inverness Intercollegiate hosted by the University of Toledo.
