For the second straight year, a Texas Tech Red Raider will be attached to collegiate golf's most prestigious award as Ludvig Aberg was named the 2023 Ben Hogan Award winner Monday evening at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, beating out finalists Michael Thorbjornsen (Stanford) and Gordan Sargent (Vanderbilt).
After taking home the hardware a year ago, Aberg joined former Arizona State Sun Devil and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm (2015-16) as the only athletes to repeat the honor, which begun in 1990.
The award added to a decorated career for the senior out of Eslov, Sweden, who currently sits atop both the PGA Tour U and World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR) after a program-record four events throughout the spring. Highlights from his final collegiate season include wins at both the Big 12 Championships in April and the Norman Regional last Thursday.
Aberg's effort in Norman led the Red Raiders to a third straight NCAA Championships appearance, which is set to kick off Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.