With its 78-68 over Kansas State on Feb. 5, Texas Tech women’s basketball matched its conference win total from the 2021-22 season. The vast improvement from the Lady Raiders this season has been in large part due to senior guard Bre’Amber Scott, who currently ranks third in the Big 12 with 17.2 points per game and eighth with 6.3 rebounds per game.
After missing a portion of her junior season with a foot injury, Scott has led the Lady Raiders in scoring in 13 of their 25 games this season, improving upon the 8.4 points per game she recorded last season. Scott credits her teammates and coaches for her senior-year leap.
“I think I've done pretty good”, Scott said. “I think my coaches and teammates have really put a lot of confidence into me and have put me in some good positions and feel like I've been doing pretty good.”
Scott’s play has garnered the attention of competitors around the conference, as she earned Big 12 Co-Player of the Week honors on Jan. 16. The constant scoring output from the Little Rock native has also caught the attention of Tech head coach Krista Gerlich, who has been complimentary of Scott’s performance in her senior season.
“I think Bre is just doing what Bre does”, Gerlich said. I think she scores it well, she attacks well, she's playing good defense, she's playing with 100% effort every single game …. (she)’s just leading by example more than anything.”
Scott said her nine-month span off the court helped improve her role as a leader.
“I got to see (the game) from a different perspective”, Scott said. “When you're playing and you're actually in the game, you don't really see everything like you should have or understand what your coaches are trying to say. So I feel like it just gave me a different perspective looking on the outside in and so yeah, I feel like that played a huge part in it.”
Scott’s teammates have appreciated her consistent level of play since returning to the court. Senior forward Bryn Gerlich said she isn’t shocked by Scott’s level of play, and is happy to see her fellow upperclassmen
“We knew that was what she was capable of when she came in”, Gerlich said. “I'm just really proud of her for stepping up to that role and taking on that pressure and playing so well under it. She's been a really good leader for us so far and we knew she was capable of that and I'm just really proud of her for stepping up to it.”
