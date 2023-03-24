Sunday, March 19
12:43 a.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of marijuana in the Z3-L parking lot. The student was also issued a county citation for possession of drug paraphernalia, which the student signed and was released.
11:25 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for possession of THC oil in the 600 block of Flint Avenue. The individual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
Monday, March 20
4:36 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Equestrian Center. A vehicle license plate was stolen.
6:48 p.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the Z3-L parking lot.
7:30 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Music Building. An instrument was stolen from a secured locker.
Tuesday, March 21
9:13 a.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief at the Animal and Food Sciences building. A door was damaged.
Wednesday, March 22
3:15 a.m. A Tech officer documented information in reference to damaged property at Chitwood Residence Hall. Following a power outage, a water leak occurred, damaging numerous areas in the residence hall.
7:05 a.m. A Tech officer investigated criminal mischief, which occurred at Memorial Circle. A golf cart was damaged.
9:24 a.m. A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center B2 parking lot.
9:40 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the north bicycle racks at Coleman Residence Hall. A secured bicycle was stolen.
9:46 a.m. A Tech officer released a student, pending the filing of charges, for possession of more than one valid license, following a traffic stop in the 3100 block of 18th Street. The student was also issued a county citation for possession of a fictitious driver's license. The student signed the citation and was released.
10:59 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Media and Communications building. Apple AirPods were stolen.
2:09 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a burglary at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. A wall decoration and office equipment were stolen from a secured office.
3:12 p.m. A Tech officer issued a non-student a criminal trespass warning for all Texas Tech property in the 1500 block of Akron Avenue.
5:51 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the east bicycle racks at Honors Residence Hall. A secured bicycle was stolen.
Thursday, March 23
1:59 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for evading arrest or detention, public intoxication and possession of more than one valid driver's license in the 2400 block of Broadway Street. The student was transported to the county jail.
4:18 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of N. University Avenue. The induvidual was transported to the county jail and the vehicle was impounded.
5:41 p.m A Tech officer investigated duty on striking an unattended vehicle in the C4 parking lot.
