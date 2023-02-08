“What’s your zodiac sign?” is a dreaded or favorite question, depending on whom you ask. For some individuals, this question is utilized for romantic prospects. What if their crush’s zodiac sign is what that random TikTok user said is a compatible match?
When people first think about zodiac compatibility, assumptions are made based on sun sign compatibility. However, this comparison merely scrapes the tip of the iceberg; in fact, this comparison does not explain the full-potential astrological compatibility between two people.
An individual’s sun sign is the zodiac corresponding to the day they are born. This is the common answer people provide when asked what their zodiac is. For example, I was born on May 7, making me a Taurus.
However, a sun sign provides information only about our personality traits, according to Cafe Astrology. With this in mind, there are many other factors to consider if one decides to measure a relationship based on astrology.
For starters, a birth chart contains several placements that make up an individual. Another term commonly brought up is ‘big three’; this relates to a person’s sun, moon and rising sign. Outside of this, there are other aspects of a natal chart, but the ones closely related to relationship compatibility are a person’s Venus, Mercury and Mars placement, according to Cafe Astrology.
While this sounds like a lot more information to learn about, these aspects can provide useful insight about a person.
Venus is the placement ruled by love, relationships and beauty, meaning the zodiac sign a person’s Venus is in can explain their prospects in relationships. Mercury is the placement that describes how we communicate, another useful factor. Mars is the placement that describes passion and conflict.
The zodiac that falls in these planets of a person’s birth chart can help further explain the romantic character of an individual. For example, my Mercury is in Taurus, making me a stubborn communicator. Characteristics like these are useful in the process of understanding the romantic possibilities between individuals.
Beyond the planets I listed, there are many more aspects that share further information about astrological compatibility.
Each zodiac sign falling under each planet placement has their own meanings and explanations for how they act alongside other placements. Putting ‘incompatible’ placements together does not necessarily mean the relationship will fail, it means there may be some clash in morals, personality or outlooks. Exploring this information makes learning about a person fascinating.
People are familiar with taking personality quizzes. Reading someone’s birth chart is similar, except the findings are backed by when a person was born.
With all this being said, I still believe a relationship should blossom from human interaction. Zodiac compatibility is just a fun subject that tells us more about people based off their birth.
