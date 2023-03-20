The second half of season four of ‘You’ came out on Netflix March 9, starring Penn Badgley as our “beloved” main character, Joe Goldberg. Well, his name is not Joe in this season, but nevertheless the main protagonist lives on and destroys many lives in the process.
This time, Jonathan Moore (i.e. Joe) poses as a professor at a well renowned London university to escape from the last season’s self-inflicted misfortunes. ‘You’ delves into the impaired mental psychosis and how ignorance of the worst parts within an individual can cause intense pain for, not only those around the person, but oneself as well when a dreadful pattern ensues.
The last grasp that Joe has of reality is shattered and he fully disconnects from his thoughts, dreams and reality to the extent that he is unable to distinguish who he is and what he has done. Every time the audience thinks Joe has turned over a new leaf, he shocks us all and portrays the already assumed fact that murderers do not and will not change for the better.
The first half of season 4, in all honesty, was quite slow; the introduction of new characters in an entirely new atmosphere is exciting and brings a certain “whodunnit,” mysterious aspect to the table that the audience did not understand they were missing. However, the first five episodes are a long walk for a short drink of water and, by the end of episode five, have the viewer reeling and needing more to explain what is even going on.
The last five episodes truly left my jaw on the floor from how much I was thoroughly blindsided; I thought I had finally figured out what I needed to know about Joe to the point I could somewhat predict his behaviors….but that was not the case even slightly. A whole new beast is unleashed and there is no turning back from the damage inflicted by the monster who refuses to be struck down by all entities.
