Coachella 2023 made no noise. Although the two-weekend music festival attracted thousands of attendees and many more through YouTube live streams, its popularity might be fading away. Despite Coachella being extremely popular years ago for showstopping performances like Beyonce’s 2018 set and unique fashion culture, the music festival presented an inconsistent headliner and a mediocre fashion scene.
Coachella 2023 kicked off with Bad Bunny’s historical performance as the first Latin music artist to headline the festival. However, the energetic performance sparked some controversy on behalf of singer Harry Styles. While performing El Apagón, Bad Bunny (would use his stage name or last name) featured tweets from fans across jumbotrons. One of which displayed, “Goodnight Benito could do As It Was but Harry could never do El Apagón.”
To be honest, the tweet is not wrong but Bad Bunny’s management team quickly addressed the tweet as an error as the tweet was only meant to show the picture rather than the caption. If fans were not caught up in Bad Bunny’s controversy, they were all over Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s reunion.
Presumed to be broken up in 2021, the two were seen enjoying each other extremely well. Some passersby witnessed the two kissing while others recorded them dancing together. Otherwise, the two had their moment together and it was a great enough spectacle for social media to dive into.
Saturday’s headliner, BLACKPINK, saved Coachella from being left to drown in old hashtags. The K-Pop band also made history as the first K-Pop group to headline the festival, after previously being the first K-Pop girl group to perform in an American festival. BLACKPINK seemed to attract the largest crowd as Texas Tech students were excited about the group’s performance in the latest Pop Perspective.
Sunday, April 16, Kali Uchis surprised fans with not one but three special features: Tyler the Creator, Omar Apollo and Uchis’ boyfriend, Don Toliver. This made me grateful artists are beginning to perform music live with the featured artists and hopeful it becomes a trend in the future.
Frank Ocean left fans disappointed and exhausted with their patience. A few hours before the headliner’s performance, YouTube announced Frank Ocean’s performance would no longer be live-streamed, which left online fans scrambling for live streams from festival attendees. I was one of these fans, in search to see Frank and noticed how many sang while live-streaming the performance. Fortunately, I found another because I wanted to hear Frank Ocean by himself.
Frank Ocean began his performance an hour later due to a sprained ankle and a melting stage … literally. The original performance was meant to feature ice skaters on a rink, instead, fans received a chaotic set filled with remixed songs, a bounce DJ and teasers to the next album. Because Frank began his set late, he cut his performance right at the festival’s curfew.
The next weekend featured Blink-182 as the new headliner and while I love to feel nostalgic, those men have grown from the songs they lived in their 20s; let them rest.
On the bright side, the second weekend featured Labrinth surprising fans with Zendaya to perform and I was a little sad to find out she did not sing “Replay”.
Overall, Coachella 2023 was a rough one. Unfortunate events cost the festival millions of dollars and the once-accredited fashion scene seems to be fading. Since most attendees are more practical with their wear or simply find most of their looks on Pinterest, the festival is much more casual and might hint at the end of influencer culture.
