I believe it is essential to see resilient women in media and with March being Women’s History Month, I wanted to recommend four different films that have feminist overtones. These films are personal favorites but are sparkling tales of female might.
The first movie I would like to recommend is "Thelma and Louise." While this film is 31 years old, I believe it beautifully depicts the trials women go through on a day-to-day basis. This picture shows how much effort it takes to be your own keeper as a woman and the kind of tribulations the world pushes onto you. This film will have you on the edge of your seat up until the very end.
The second picture I want to recommend is "Hidden Figures." This film depicts the true story of three African American women who worked in a separated group of NASA as data processors during the Space Race era. This job was only supposed to be temporary, yet against all odds these three women became extraordinary people not only at NASA but in engineering. This film will show a glimpse of the trials and tribulations African American women had to endure during the Cold War era in the professional sector and how they overcame even when segregation was at its highest.
The third film I’d like to recommend is a prequel and sequel duo. "Kill Bill, Vols. 1 & 2." These cult-classics depicts female rage and how poetic revenge can truly be. These Tarantino films graphically portray how an ex-love attempts to kill a woman and how she trains with a legendary master of Kung Fu to obtain the proper vengeance of her unborn child she lost in her assassination attempt. These movies are delivered as beautiful work of cinematography but are sincerely a tale of unhinged vengeance.
The fourth movie I’d recommend would be "Everything Everywhere All At Once." This film depicts the rocky relationship between a strict tiger mom and a free-willed lesbian daughter. This film uniquely conveys the trauma parents may cause while also depicting the humanity of our own parents. This film will have you reevaluating your parental relationships while showing you why and how they are the people they are today.
