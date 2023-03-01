March 1 is the start of National Endometriosis Awareness Month, which encourages general awareness for an inflammatory condition that causes tissue growth on the outside of the uterus.
Endometriosis is not curable and since there is not a whole lot of representation, it is a concept that gets pushed under the rug. There are also several stigmas about infertility resulting from untreated inflammation, but most people do not know about the basics so they are unaware of how serious the concept is overall.
National Today mentions that the Endometriosis Association initiated Endometriosis Awareness Month in 1993, which demonstrates perfectly that there is not enough representation as endometriosis was discovered over 140 years ago, according to a Women's Health article.
The fact that endometriosis is not a well-known disease is frankly appalling because it is very serious. Studies assume that it derives from hormonal imbalances, hereditary characteristics, age or immune system faults, but nothing has determined this for a fact.
It is difficult to placate the exact cause because general pain throughout the lower abdomen could be almost anything, but polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis are typically the result of that persistent pain throughout the region.
Due to lack of recognition, women have learned to make light of their pain, whether it is a disease such as this, cramps or related procedures that are excruciatingly uncomfortable. It has become a coping mechanism, especially when women are in close proximity to men because they understand that this concept will never be grasped by the opposite sex.
I spoke to some women at Meals on Wheels to gain perspective on the subject and learn the difference between certain diseases that any woman is at risk for. One of the women I spoke with had a personal story about the subject.
Sharon Anderson, a woman who dedicates five days of her week to MOW and is the strongest 81-year old I know, has a daughter who had endometriosis (without knowing) and was attempting, for 16 years, to get pregnant. She was misinformed in the reasoning behind why she was unable to conceive and it took far too long to learn why she was having so much trouble.
Endometriosis is the scarring of a lining within the uterus and is so similar to PCOS that it can be commonly misdiagnosed or left unattended due to lack of knowledge.
Though endometriosis is not curable, it is treatable if caught in time. The result of infertility is not always apparent from this, it just depends on the waiting period before getting checked up.
The biggest concept of importance for this disease is knowledge, more specifically accurate knowledge, for both men and women. Women may not even know what to look for in their own body, especially when something is wrong with it— it is crucial to be informed on the topic.
