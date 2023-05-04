I was covering a Texas Tech baseball game a few months ago when I learned something that would’ve mortified the 2022 version of Chris Williams: I would be the lone reporter at the postgame press conference. Don’t get me wrong, it still rattled me, even as the sports editor of The Daily Toreador, Texas Tech’s student-run newspaper. The press conference was brief but I got through it, and was rewarded with a compliment from one of my press box colleagues after they heard the audio on YouTube.
“Look at you. You’ve come a long way.”
As my time at The Daily Toreador comes to a close, I have found myself reflecting on the person I was when I was first hired. Because not only did The DT enhance my writing and reporting ability, but it brought me out of my timid, self-conscious shell and shaped me into an experienced, confident student.
Everybody has an opinion of student media. I’ve heard it all during my four semesters at The DT. And if I’m being completely honest, most of them aren’t flattering. To those that support what we do/have done at The DT, thank you. Here’s my experience being on a student newspaper, as someone who’s seen it from the outside, as a reporter and as an editor.
I had zero journalism experience prior to applying for The DT, but that didn’t matter. I was hired as a news reporter in September of 2021, transitioned to sports for the spring semester and accepted the sports editor position before the summer began. So if you do the math, I rose from novice reporter to editor within a full academic year.
Since then, I have represented The DT at Texas Tech football, basketball, baseball, softball, tennis, golf, and track and field events, as well as Texas Tech Day at the State Capitol in Austin and the 2023 TIPA convention in Fort Worth. I've written in MLB (2022 Big 12 Baseball Championship at GlobeLife Field) and NFL (2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl) press boxes.
Through these experiences, I learned the art of journalism in its purest form. In an industry desperate for clicks and exposure, I learned the importance of honesty and being unbiased. The DT stressed neutrality so much that I feel weird cheering for Texas Tech sports, even off the clock. (To this day, I only have three Texas Tech shirts in my closet, none of which were purchased during my time at The DT.)
Aside from being scarred from even thinking about bearing the scarlet and black, I transformed in so many ways during my time in the newsroom, especially as an editor this past academic year.
I wouldn’t have started to emerge from my shell had it not been for my fellow editors Jules Cervera and Kierra Eyiuche, who’s pestering and engaging personality brought energy to our office. I wouldn’t have believed in my writing ability had it not been for my director Sheri Lewis telling me “We’re submitting this one for awards,” referring to the first baseball profile I wrote as a sports reporter. I wouldn’t know how to prepare for the professional world and land job prospects had it not been for my Editor-in-Chief Arianna Flores, who pointed me in the right direction and was always a trusted confidant.
The point is that my time at The DT has, quite literally, guided me through my reporting and educational career, as it has for countless of its alumni.
I want to thank my editors, Mateo Rosiles, Bishop Van Buren and Arianna Flores for their guidance and teaching during my time at the publication. I am grateful for our directors, Sheri Lewis and Susan Peterson, as well as our advisor, Andrea Watson, for their belief in me as an editor and reporter and their undying support of student media. I want to thank every reporter that worked on my staff, James, Jarrett, Andrew, Gina and Sam, for their trust in me as they begin their journalistic careers. I want to thank my fellow editors, Wyatt, Kierra, Carlos, Maddy, Jules and Marianna for making this semester a blast. Lastly, of course, I want to thank my family for being my No. 1 fans and always reading my work.
I want to end with a message for interested students who may stumble across this column: apply. What do you have to lose? You’ll have every opportunity to make your dreams come true at The DT, trust me. It’s up to you to bring them to life.
