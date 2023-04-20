In a long lineage of Red Raiders who found their way into the pros, Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson has potential to be the highest drafted Tech football player since Dave Parks, who was selected number one in 1964. As Wilson continues to climb draft boards and garner interest from coaches across the league, he has become a crown jewel prospect in a talented 2023 draft class.
Standing at six-feet-six-inches and 270 pounds, Wilson contains a rare blend of size and strength that helped the Henderson native terrorize the Big 12 conference. In 10 games played, Wilson tallied seven sacks, 50 quarterback pressures and a pass-rush win rate of 22.6 percent, placing top two in the Big 12 for each category.
While the substantial frame makes Wilson hard to miss on any given play, it’s his 86-inch wingspan that sets the athlete apart from other prospects. For comparison, two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has an 87-inch wingspan but stands in at 7-feet-one-inch, meaning that Wilson’s arms provide incredible reach in proportion to his body.
Wilson combines his advantageous reach with blistering power, allowing him to bully offensive linemen with a violent bullrush that can collapse any pocket. The natural physicality of Wilson’s game makes him appear like a man amongst boys at times.
Pass rush and power display only a few traits for the All-Big 12 first team member, as his pursuit and containment in the run game also shine on film. Missed tackles are few and far between on Wilson’s tape, as he made himself at home in opposing backfields swallowing up running backs like a python and refusing to let anyone escape his lengthy grasp.
Despite a dominant physical presence and unique strength and pursuit at the point of contact, there are holes in Wilson’s game as there is with any prospect.
Timid feet off the line of scrimmage prohibit Wilson’s ability to violently attack an offensive lineman's space. On multiple occasions, Wilson took unnecessary steps out of his break and was forced to engage with his arms and utilize his wingspan earlier than needed. Wilson was able to attack ground he could have covered with his legs.
Wilson is rarely the first person off the line once the ball is snapped, and once engaged with opposing offensive linemen, lacks a polished set of pass rush counter-moves outside of his shoulder dip and inaugural bullrush. Additionally, he struggles to square his hips to the quarterback when he has an angle or beats his blocker, leading to multiple missed sacks on film.
The good news about Wilson’s flaws is that they reside in the footwork and technique areas of football, and, with proper coaching, can be resolved sooner rather than later. When you mine a diamond, you must wipe the dirt and grime off the mineral before it can shine, and Wilson is no different from that.
As the NFL draft draws closer and Wilson prepares to embark on a journey experienced by few, he has the chance to be selected higher than the likes of Red Raiders before him such as Patrick Mahomes and Michael Crabtree.
Draft position is by no means the moniker of pro-league success, but if Wilson can live up to the standards that draft season has placed upon him, then the NFL may just start to run through Lubbock.
