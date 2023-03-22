Water is a renewable resource that is provided by nature’s water cycle. Although this process creates accessible water outlets, dry conditions such as droughts make it difficult to access clean and drinkable water.
The absence of clean water resources threatens the means of arid type areas, especially in places that rely on groundwater, a resource for water dependent on the availability of water in the ground.
This predicament regarding easily accessible clean water is concerning to the existence of populated areas such as Lubbock; water conservation should be a priority for all.
According to the Texas Tech International Affairs website, Lubbock’s weather is described as semi-arid with little rain. This type of climate attracts dry spells that affect the availability of water, whether it be rain or drinking water.
In the presence of a drought, water is scarce and prolongs shortage of water access. In a report by Drought.gov, 100 percent of people in Lubbock County are affected by drought. This alarming statistic highlights the necessity for water conservation measures to help alleviate the harm caused by extended periods of dryness.
The report details the consequences of drought, including stunted crops, postponing planting and crop loss. These results intimidate the food supply produced by Lubbock agriculture.
Without proper water conditions, the food supply in Lubbock suffers, ultimately affecting the residents here. As a Tech student, I consider myself a Lubbock resident. Living here for the past three years of my life, water insecurity has become a looming threat to my livelihood. Seeing less fresh crops and water insecurity, it calls to what can be done to deter this issue.
According to Texas Standard.org, Lubbock’s growth combined with the decline of the area’s reservoirs, hitting a peak in Aug. 2021, the water troubles rise in alarm. To combat this issue, Lubbock has invested in water sources such as Lake Alan Henry, which in this report is noted to be 82 percent full as of May 2022.
Though Lubbock’s efforts display an approach to combating the drought and seeking water sources, it is still not enough to fully address water insecurity.
A recent state Senate committee unanimously voted to advance legislation surrounding water sources for the growing state. According to the Texas Tribune, the proposed bills’ would allocate money for Texas’ water infrastructure. This need for change comes after 2,457 boil-water notices were issued across the state in 2022. Boil-water notices are implemented when the drinking water is in doubt.
Recognizing Texas’ residents actions towards clean water, it is evident that money must go into fixing the aging infrastructure and seeking alternatives to retain clean water for everyone.
Water conservation can be done by anyone, whether it be saving running water or limiting water usage, it is vital to implement these methods to help conserve this valuable resource. As the world continues to populate, there must be measures taken to ensure no one goes without water.
Furthermore, circumstances like drought or polluted water leaves water accessibility in a rut, however, water conservation techniques and the attribution of fixing the water infrastructure are just a few ways water can stay a renewable resource for all.
