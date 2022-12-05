The latest holiday action film Violent Night hit theaters and it is an addition to rewatchable holiday flicks.
The film arrives in theaters just in the nick of time for the holiday season and in the coming weeks will be a fan favorite to see in the theater once Christmas rolls around.
The lead actor in the film, David Harbour, who is most well known for his work on the hit television series Stranger Things, carries the film on his shoulders and was a near perfect casting for the main role of the film. He gives a convincing performance and plays Santa Claus to near perfection. If there were somehow a sequel to be made, Harbour needs to return.
Another strong point of the film was the bombastic and gory action sequences, a couple scenes in particular will leave audiences shocked. The gore doesn’t feel too overdone and adds more depth to the film’s unique take on Santa Claus.
The supporting actors in the film were typical performances for the roles they were playing. John Leguizamo’s role of the antagonist wasn’t anything special and more of an average villain performance.
Although the film does a really good job of presenting a different side of the legendary holiday figure, the down-point is the narrative. While it wasn’t anything horrendous, the film’s storyline had all of the main beats of an action flick. There were a couple moments within the story that were surprising, but nothing to set the film apart from other films of the same nature.
While Violent Night has a somewhat generic narrative, it’s never boring or tiring throughout its entire runtime. This has potential to be a holiday staple in the years to come.
Violent Night is out in theaters now.
Rating: 3.5/5
