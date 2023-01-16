Throughout the course of 2022, a lot of amazing, can’t-set-down books were released and though it is difficult to find reading time in the midst of a college schedule, there was one particular book that stood out the most for me. This book is titled Verity, written by Colleen Hoover.
Naturally, I found out about this book through TikTok and since it was on every shelf in every bookstore around me, I had to buy it. From the minute I got home to when I finished the novel, I did not put the book down. I laid in my bed for about three hours rushing through it to find out what happened.
The book follows a struggling writer, Lowen Ashleigh, who accepts a temporary job and is brought into a home that changes her life completely. Verity is the wife of Jeremy Crawford and she has become injured to the point of being bedridden for months. The relationship between husband and wife is complicated and complex but, nevertheless, piques Lowen’s curiosities.
In the midst of all of this, there is also a secret that threatens everyone who is involved that Lowen must discern quickly before it is too late.
I have read a small handful of Colleen Hoover’s books and none of them are remotely close to Verity and the page-turning addiction that ensues. This is a great book that one can easily soak up, even if they’re not much of a book reader because it combines mystery, thrill, romance and lies.
I would recommend this book to practically anyone and would say with absolute confidence that no one would be disappointed in the content. The New York Times labeled the novel as the fifth best seller (for this particular genre) of the year 2022.
If this has not been added to your personal bookshelf, I think an immediate run to the bookstore is essential. It will change your perception on books and sadly, make you compare every other book to the novel because nothing is quite like Verity.
