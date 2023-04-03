This edition of Media Review Monday tells the tale of two stories with one common theme: false idols. The newest Amazon Prime show “Swarm” and the recent Netflix docuseries “Waco: American Apocalypse,” both fictionally and literally, follow the consequences of idolatry and the downfall of obsession.
According to GotQuestions.org, idolatry is described as the replacement of God as an idol. In “Swarm,” we witness the main character, Dre, get overcome by their obsession with R&B singer, N’ijah. In this series, we only see the worshipper’s perspective. However, in “Waco: American Apocalypse,” the audience sees actual footage of cult leader David Koresh and his followers loyalty to him. While both series take different approaches to this dynamic, both expose the dark side of devotion.
“Swarm” took elements of real-life rumors surrounding Beyoncé to create Dre’s different storylines and mold the idol in the show after her. Despite the show’s desire to be unsettling through the use of gore and violence, the actress playing Dre, Dominique Fishback, did a phenomenal job creating an ominous atmosphere through her portrayal.
Another element of “Swarm” I enjoyed was the realness of the fandom culture shown throughout the seven-episode run. With my run-ins with fandoms, it is safe to say the portrayal, though a bit extreme, was accurate to what is seen on social media.
The “Waco: American Apocalypse” docuseries revealed unseen footage from inside and outside the 51 day siege that took 86 lives, including their leader, Koresh, and four federal agents. The deep dive into the inner workings of both the FBI and Branch Davidians answered a lot of open questions.
The tragedy of the event was not downplayed by the series, but it did give insight to the loss on both sides. While many can paint either side as the villain, the show helped explain that the event was an unfortunate misunderstanding that led to gunfire and death. Bringing in survivors of the siege, it is hard not to sympathize with their beliefs and somewhat understand the level of devotion they had for this person they saw as God.
Watching these series, it is hard not to think of one’s own version of devotion. Whether it be to one’s own self, to a God or even to a celebrity, the border between devotion and obsession is a very thin and sometimes a dangerous one. Overall, I highly recommend both shows, especially watching both back to back to get the full grasp of the effects of idolatry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.