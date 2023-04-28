Throughout the 21st century, Texas Tech athletics has been inconsistent at best and problematic at worst. Highlighted by controversial figures and struggles in sports, Tech has struggled to find footing in an ever-growing and competitive Big 12. Yet among the trials and tribulations rests one program who has carried the torch of Red Raider athletics to a national level, a program who has done so without significant recognition: track and field.
Tech's track and field program has been a consensus top-10 team in the NCAA for a decade, winning six Big 12 championships in the past 10 years between indoor and outdoor track, as well as an indoor national championship in 2019. Since the start of the 2000s as a whole, the track and field program has secured seven total Big 12 titles, the most out of any athletic program at Tech.
A large portion of this maintained national success can be attributed to head track and field coach Wes Kittley. Under Kittley’s guidance, Tech’s track and field team has produced hundreds of individual Big 12 champions and First Team All-Americans.
Kittley has coached at Tech for a resounding 24 years, establishing a culture of success all while staying out of headlines and controversy. This standard is much different from other Tech programs who have gone through head coaches like candy, firing or losing leadership due to either poor performance or controversy.
Some prime examples of this include the football team, which fired the late Mike Leach due to off-the-field occurrences and Kliff Kingsbury and Matt Wells due to underwhelming play, and more recently the men’s basketball team, which has been shrouded in negative attention following inappropriate comments made by Mark Adams that led to his eventual resignation. On a more subtle note, Tech’s former basketball head coach Chris Beard also brought negative attention to Lubbock following criminal charges placed on him during his time as head coach of the Texas Longhorns.
While Kittley and the track and field team have maintained high performance, Tech has watched programs such as the softball team go through seven different head coaches over the past 24 years. The importance of this consistency cannot be understated, as it displays that despite an environment of contentious and fledgling athletics at Tech, programs can be dominant and maintain a positive culture in the Hub City.
Among the nation's elite. Co-Male Team of the Year: @TexasTechTF!#RedAndBlack23 | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/rVyjSIF9aV— Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) April 18, 2023
At the 2023 Red and Black Gala, an annual event meant to highlight and award different athletes and programs within Tech, the track and field team’s importance was shown even more as they brought home a multitude of acknowledgements. These include both the male and female teams of the year, the female athlete of the year in Demisha Roswell, the female team coach of the year in Kittley, the female student-athlete development award in Taylor Limbaugh and the male and female spirit and sportsmanship awards in Zach Bradford and Sarah Zdansky.
As Tech hopes to build a new athletic culture in their major programs, extending Joey McGuire after a successful first year in football and hiring former North Texas head coach Grant McCasland to take over the men’s basketball program, leadership would be wise to look at Kittley and the track and field program as a road map. Through every controversy, scandal and disappointing season, the track and field team has been the paved stretch of a very bumpy road.
