*If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or tendencies, dial 988 to reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, dial 911 for emergencies or visit the Student Wellness Center for help*
Attending a college university is a life-changing experience. Stepping onto campus for the first time is a feeling I will always remember. While the college lifestyle can be exciting, it can also have a negative side.
Living in the dorms my freshman year was definitely a huge culture shock. The communal showers and small rooms almost felt like I was attending boot camp. The homesick feeling made some days harder than most.
In addition to being away from home, the new environment can pressure some students into toxic habits such as binge drinking and substance abuse. Under overwhelming circumstances, this can lead to suicidal ideation.
Students with pre-existing mental health issues can have their condition exemplified by attending college.
According to a Statista article, around 33% of college students who received mental health treatment considered suicide.
This dangerous statistic reveals an issue to address in college universities.
In a report by Very Well Mind, data shows that substance abuse and stressful life events contribute to the risk factors of suicidal thoughts and tendencies. The party culture in college, which glorifies drinking, drugs and reckless behavior, can peer pressure students into bad habits.
Furthermore, underage students who participate in drinking culture can be arrested, especially with the rise of fake IDs among student populations. According to Overhuls Law Firm, 46% of college students have used a fake ID to purchase alcohol. By Texas law, possession of a fake ID can result with a year in prison and a $4,000 fine. The encouragement of drinking by party culture puts minors in danger legally.
Getting arrested or involved in legal trouble puts students in a compromising position and can lead to negative mental health results. It is important for schools to manage the binge drinking and party lifestyles of students to avoid possible trauma that places suicidal ideation in students. Encouraging better decisions leads to better thoughts and feelings.
External factors like dating violence can also deter students from a positive state of mind. In a study by Research Gate, females between the ages of 16-24 are at higher risk of relationship victimization, putting them at a higher risk of suicidal thoughts or attempts.
Universities must take into account the environmental troubles of students and work to lessen the damage of these factors. The hyper focus on academics and sports takes away from the issues that need to be highlighted, such as domestic violence or peer pressure.
Some factors are out of the control of universities, the COVID-19 pandemic not only ruined lives, but stripped the normal college experience from incoming students. Living in a world rampant with new illnesses puts a strain on the mental health of students, according to a 2020 study by National Library of Medicine.
Taking all of this into account, college universities must cater to the mental health needs of students entirely.
Creating more comfortable and open living situations in the dorms alleviates feelings of loneliness for students. Treating the dorms like an actual home keeps students from being isolated and trapped.
Students should help one another and offer comfort and support to students who may struggle with depressive thoughts and feelings.
Major changes to the college experience can help avoid the rise of suicidal ideation in students. Offering personalized mental health resources to all students and managing substance abuse and dangerous actions in students can bring a positive change.
Texas Tech offers mental health services to provide students with proper counseling. Putting a bigger spotlight on these resources is a necessity for campuses to bring forward and create a healthy environment for students to thrive in.
