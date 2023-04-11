Three decades following Mario’s notoriously blunderous 1993 live action outing, “Super Mario Bros.”, Nintendo has partnered with Illumination to give the plumber brothers another shot at the big screen. Unfortunately, in its effort to avoid the mistakes of the past, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” veers too sharply in the opposite direction, foregoing originality for uninspired overreliance on the source material.
And faithful to the source material it is. The tight grip of Nintendo’s brand management team is felt here. Every question mark box is a painstaking facsimile and every mustache hair meticulously replicated. Unfortunately, all this attentiveness to accuracy loses the forest for the trees; the movie is so overcrowded with details and references that it fails to give itself enough room to forge a unique identity.
As a character, Mario is notably quite bland. Every obstacle or problem he faces can be overcome or resolved with some convenient new power-up or special ability. While this system makes for fun gameplay, it does not make for compelling narrative. The mushrooms and fireflowers steal the spotlight, eliminating tension and leaving no room for meaningful arcs or positive character development.
While the story may be lackluster, the visuals are anything but. Illumination pulls out all the stops with a style that plays to their strengths. The action sequences are ambitious and the film’s funniest moments are its visual gags. A particularly pulse-pounding go-kart battle is a highlight.
Voice performances are mixed. Chris Pratt’s performance is uneven and not too memorable; I find myself not precisely recalling what Mario even sounded like. Charlie Day as Luigi simply plays himself. The rest of the cast is just ok, with Jack Black clearly putting in the most work as Bowser. It’s a minor role, but I found Fred Armisen unbearably grating as Cranky Kong.
All in all, while not offensively bad, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” functions essentially as a sequence of Mario-related vignettes rather than anything narratively cohesive or substantive. If you have kids or younger siblings, or simply a wish to see Mario and company jump around on a 30 by 70-foot screen, this movie is for you. Otherwise, there’s not much else it has to offer.
Rating: 2.5/5 Stars
