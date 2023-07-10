Since its debut in 1986, Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda series has stood the test of time, with consistent entries leading all the way up to the recently released Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Despite the consistently high quality of its games, the franchise has become notorious for its messy continuity and perpetually rebooted timeline; many entries have little or nothing to do with prior installments and little sense of flow or progression is established or maintained.
In a refreshing change of pace, Tears of the Kingdom serves as one of the series’ few true sequels, directly succeeding 2017’s critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild. Not only does this latest installment masterfully build upon the core tenets of its direct predecessor, it also borrows key elements from the franchise’s best entries to craft a definitive Legend of Zelda experience.
For example, in 1993’s The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, the player is allowed to combine certain items to produce new effects (e.g., pairing a bomb with a bow will result in explosive arrows). Tears of the Kingdom takes this concept to its logical extreme, allowing the player to attach any item they collect to any weapon or shield they possess. This ability results in an intuitive crafting system that tests the player’s ingenuity, encouraging them to experiment and discover the weapon-item combos that best suit a particular puzzle, challenge or situation.
The potential for creativity doesn’t end at weapon fusion, however. Another addition to the moveset allows the player to lift and connect larger devices in the overworld. Wheels, fans, balloons and much more can be combined to create makeshift machines and improvised vehicles. When this ability is properly utilized, methods of potential traversal become nearly innumerable.
This feature once again references the core mechanics of Zelda games’ past. The makeshift boats are reminiscent of the seafaring in Wind Waker, while the sky islands and flying machines harken back to the aerial-oriented gameplay of Skyward Sword. The difference here is that every element is incorporated seamlessly into a singular experience; land, sea or sky, the choice of traversal is placed entirely in the player’s hands.
While paying homage to the past, Tears of the Kingdom still offers so much that is new. Enemy variety is greatly increased from the previous installment, and its story is significantly more fleshed out. The game’s expansive world provides a seemingly endless number of monsters to battle, puzzles to solve and secrets to uncover.
When designing the very first Legend of Zelda game in 1986, director Shigeru Miyamoto said his goal was to give players “a miniature garden that you can put into a drawer and revisit anytime you like.” Now, almost four decades later, the series has never felt more in line with this original mission statement. Tears of the Kingdom is an incredibly fun, ambitious and immersive open-world experience, and one that I look forward to revisiting time and time again.
Rating: 5/5 Stars
