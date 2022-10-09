On Oct. 7, 2022 the official Jeffrey Dahmer tapes were released on Netflix and showed the true horror behind the grisly murders Dahmer committed between 1978 and 1991. Especially in the month of October when horror viewing is at an all time high, this is the perfect mini series to really terrify its viewers and leave them reeling over the insanity inside of a man’s mind.
For those who may not know all of the details about Dahmer, he was both a serial killer and a cannibal who murdered and dismembered 17 men, many who were gay and people of color, near the Milwaukee area over the course of about 13 years.
After the Dahmer tv show starring Evan Peters was released, it wasn’t long until the actual recorded tapes would come out just like the versions including recorded tapes with serial killers Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy.
The audio within this new series contains never before heard confessions between Dahmer and his defense team, to solidify the reasoning behind why this serial killer was able to stay under the radar while committing these heinous acts. Not only does this new docuseries contain an insight into Dahmer’s twisted mind, it also explains the reasoning behind police negligence through more of a modern perspective.
Dahmer goes into detail about the ways he murdered these 17 men and, as best as possible with a warped mental, explains why he committed these acts and how it all started for him.
If you like bone-chilling horror and are willing to lose sleep at night due to some unnerving content, take a peek at this show.
