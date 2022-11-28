Renowned director Steven Spielberg has returned with his newest film, The Fabelmans, which follows a loosely based coming-of-age story on Spielberg’s upbringing.
Steven Spielberg is arguably the most coveted director of all time. All of his films have spanned a decades long career, grossing over 10.6 billion dollars in total, according to an article written by The Independent.
The Fabelmans is Spielberg’s best directed film in quite some time. It has just about every ounce of his signature movie magic that has cemented his status as one of film’s most iconic directors.
One of the many high points from the film is the film’s screenplay. The film is written almost flawlessly from start to finish with impeccable pacing, which only makes the film feel like 90 minutes. The film also has captivating dialogue throughout its runtime.
Paul Dano and Michelle Williams gave excellent performances, as well as Gabriel LaBelle, who portrays the main character in the film. The standout performance in the film was from Seth Rogen, who shies away from his normal stoner comedic presence to one of the better supporting performances of this year.
There were some points in the film where the film dragged just a hair, but not enough to ruin the overall flow of the narrative.
The two-time Academy Award winning director has a good chance to add to his wins with The Fabelmans. This is a film that is worth seeing this Oscar season.
Rating: 5/5 starsThe Fabelmans is out in theaters now.
