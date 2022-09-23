Ahead of Texas Tech’s conference opener against Texas on Saturday, The Daily Toreador spoke with Hunter Dworaczyk, the football beat writer for The Daily Texan, about the two programs, the season they’re having and what the future of the rivalry could look like.
CW: Last week we saw Texas really hold its own against No. 1 Alabama. How do you think the Longhorns fared in what will eventually become an annual matchup?
HD: I think they fared well. I was impressed with the way the Longhorns showed up in the trenches; you could argue that Texas might’ve looked more impressive than Alabama in the trenches. Ultimately, (Texas) didn’t make the plays they needed to. I think it’s definitely an indicator that the overall team culture appears to be better than last year at this time when Texas got blown out by Arkansas.
CW: On that note, do you think Texas fans welcome the move to the SEC? Split down the middle?
HD: I think for the most part it’s pretty welcomed. Just the amount of big-time matchups that our fans aren’t really used to experiencing. Overall, the team is gonna improve just by the competition and they can use the SEC as a recruiting pitch. Obviously, you’ll have some traditionalists who want to keep the teams together but I feel like for the most part, (they’re) pretty excited for it.
CW: As a team, Texas and Texas Tech are in similar boats with their starting quarterback going down early in the season. How much of a concern is Quinn Ewers being out for multiple weeks and what is your confidence like in a guy like Hudson Card to take the reins of the offense?
HD: It is concerning, the offense just didn’t go as much whenever Quinn was out against Alabama, but also, Hudson was basically limping the whole time. I think it’s gonna put more pressure on (protection) because you have these amazing running backs, but (the defense) can load the box if the quarterback is injured or not doing particularly great.
CW: The head coach of the Longhorns is Steve Sarkisian, who’s in his second year as head coach. Texas had an underwhelming season last year, though it was not entirely (Sarkisian)’s fault. In general, how does the fanbase feel about Sarkisian and what’s their patience like with him as of today?
HD: The UT fanbase had a lot of overreaction, especially after the first year. This year, Sarkisian has more of a feel and comfort. He has his imprint on the program, he brought in half the team cause half the guys that are on the team weren’t on it last year. You can tell the players are more bought in this year to the culture. We’ll see down the line when more adversity strikes, but overall fans are seeing it, especially after the Alabama performance, I think the fans are pleased with Sarkisian right now.
CW: Ahead of their game on Saturday, how do you view the Texas vs Texas Tech rivalry as it currently stands? Is it even fair to call it a rivalry, knowing you guys are going to leave the conference in a few years?
HD: I think it’s definitely a rivalry. It’s within the Texas borders, that means something. There’s a lot of memories between the two schools, obviously, 2008 comes to mind. I don’t speak for the fanbase, but it’s definitely a rivalry. I for one hope that they do work out some non conference agreement. As a rivalry as a whole, it’s not as heated as some other ones, but it’s definitely a fun one. I think the fan bases enjoy it.
