When looking at colleges to attend, it is no doubt that Texas Tech’s grandeur campus catches the eyes of many. According to the Texas Tech University website, Stewart Mandel of Sports Illustrated described Tech as “easily one of the ten most beautiful campuses”. Established in 1923, Tech’s Spanish renaissance-style encapsulates the beauty of its architecture.
Even with the outward campus appearance, the inside of Tech’s buildings tell a different story. Around campus, different bugs and creepy crawlers have made their home on Tech’s campus. Walking in the English building, I even noticed bugs in the light fixtures above, crawling and swarming right above students and faculty.
The pest problem emphasizes the fact that despite Tech buildings filled with the history of the university, they must be renovated and changed.
Insects are not the only problem Tech’s infrastructure has faced. The recently renovated Weeks Hall, which received the ENR Texas and Louisiana 2021 Best Project award, once contained the toxic building material, asbestos.
In a 2013 report by TTU Hub, formerly abandoned Weeks Hall building, which was unoccupied at the time, along with several other buildings possessed asbestos. The article also stated that almost half of Tech’s property contained the mineral.
Since then, Weeks Hall and many other buildings have been renovated. However, it is important to notify students of the buildings history to secure a safely occupied environment.
Many safety and hygiene policies are set to keep the campus safe, but, many of these violations are still occurring on campus. The best solution is to completely renovate all of campus, ensuring there are improvements in all areas of Tech.
Recent renovations to areas such as the SUB and several dorm halls show the initiative to update the older aspects of Tech. While keeping the tradition and history of Tech’s buildings in tact, the need for change must be prioritized.
Not only does renovating Tech’s campus deter any possible problems, it creates new and exciting places for students and faculty to utilize. By updating the buildings, students will have an easier time adjusting to school.
Abiding by the popular trends of today, Tech should immerse a modern take on its buildings and campus areas alike. This entices new prospects and students and revives Tech’s popularity as a campus.
Though renovations are an expensive feat, it depends on the allocation of these funds and the necessary updates to specific buildings.
Student and academic buildings deserve the prioritization for renovation since these buildings have a bigger impact on student life.
In July 2022, Texas Tech University announced the plan to invest $200 million into the football program, including renovations to the Jones AT&T stadium. Although it is a huge accomplishment for the sports program, it is brought into question whether these funds would help update some of the buildings on campus.
Moreover, putting money back into the university from sports or other income strengthens the community of Tech.
Besides the university’s role in making changes to campus, students can also advocate for the betterment of Tech. Keeping Tech clean and free of litter avoids bugs from invading campus and keeps the school in mint condition.
Tech should plan to renovate all of campus and bring updates to the university’s buildings. While bugs and other external factors are inevitable, it is up to Tech to address the internal issues and form a new take on its design through renovation that benefits the university’s image.
