Texas Tech has a dead day every semester before finals begin. Dead day is the day after classes end, and there are no scheduled classes or finals. This day, each semester gives students the opportunities to study for finals, pack to go home and prepare for the summer.
However, Tech should offer a dead week. The week before finals begin should be like a second spring break. I believe this could be mentally and academically beneficial to students.
First of all, a dead week would give students a longer time to study for their finals.
When students are pre- paring for finals, they often have other class work to submit, classes to attend and many other things to take care of. Students are also try- ing to study for numerous finals in one day, which can be extremely stressful. If they had a week with no other responsibilities, students’ final examination grades would increase immensely.
According to fastweb, it is important for students to begin studying for finals as early as possible. However, when students are still work- ing on other assignments and attending classes, there is rarely time to begin studying early. A dead week would give students the opportunity to focus solely on studying for their finals.
Not having enough time to prepare for finals can be draining on a student’s mental and physical health. Trying to cram an entire semester of work for five or more classes into one study session can cause sleep deprivation. According to fastweb, not being fully rested can affect a person’s ability to focus. During dead week, professors would also have the opportunity to meet with students in study groups or one-on-one sessions, which can be very beneficial to students’ grades.
Students would also be able to gather with classmates and friends to study and break down the class section by section, which is very helpful when studying a semester’s worth of content.
Dead week would also be beneficial to professors. Having a week to prepare to gives hundreds of students an exam over a semesters worth of content would allow professors to break down the content and ask deeper questions.
Along with cramming for finals, students are also working on moving out of their dorms during and prior to finals week. This adds an- other responsibility to their plate, which causes stress when studying.
If we had a dead week, students would have the chance to pack up their things and take them home or to their next living place during that week. Trying to pack while also taking care of other responsibilities can be very difficult.
Students have bought way more items at college than what the brought here with them, making it difficult to be able to take everything home in one single trip. If we had an entire week off before the day we have to move out, students could make a trip home with a load of their belongings, return to school, and do it again.
Also, studying and thinking about how much packing still has to be done can be very distracting. In order to succeed in their finals students need to focus on what they are learning, distraction free.
When packing up to leave college for the summer, students are also saying goodbye to their best friends for three months. Having a week of no classes would give students the time to say goodbye to all of their friends.
Students have built their own lives at school, and leaving that behind for the sum- mer can be hard on mental health. Having time to pro- cess what the summer and next semester will be like can help a student prepare for the next chapter of their lives.
Personally, I know I would benefit from a dead week over a dead day. There are numerous reasons why a second spring break can be beneficial to students.
