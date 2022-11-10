Is being the face of the university really all it’s cracked up to be? We’re talking about athletes here. That’s right, campus celebrities.
“Free” food, better housing, an abundance of tutors, not to mention all that free merchandise. From an outside view, one may feel like athletes have it all handed to them. However, that may not always be the case.
Ironically, athletes may come off as outcasts once you get to know them. As a sports management major, I am given plenty of time to get up close and personal with athletes. I work alongside them in class and watch their head hit their desk so they might finally get some rest.
It’s sad, really, watching girls in the back row fixate over basketball players, anxiously typing, ready to mass-send videos of their every move to friends. Where is their humanity?
The term student-athlete was first coined by Walter Byers in 1964, the first executive director of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. According to Byers, the term was ingrained in the NCAA rules and regulations.
Call me crazy, but “student-athlete” has nothing to do with being a student. We are not giving enough credit to the 573 Tech athletes that pour blood, sweat and tears into the many sports that make up the university’s brand.
The NCAA claims student-athletes are students first. So why, are we not treating them this way?
Female athletes have a hard time letting go of perfectionism, according to Julie Amato, a sports psychologist at Elite Mindset Sports and Princeton University.
“They tend to magnify their mistakes and shortcomings, and feel relieved instead of joyful when they succeed,” Amato said.
These athletes are battling mental health issues, along with judgment from coaches, peers and fans from around the country. We should be treating them like the friends they might need, not the celebrities they do not want to be. They are going through the same transition from high school to college that other students are. Sure, their support system might be larger, but some of them have moved even further from their home, from their families.
At Tech, we have an abundance of athletes that have moved out of their home state or even country to be here; these students cannot drive home for the weekend to visit their parents. They unfortunately are not given that luxury.
Considering their workload alone, I feel athletes are just as much, if not more, of a student than anyone. So, why aren’t they getting the credit they deserve?
Whether in a movie or real life, we have all heard it before. “You came here to play football; I came here to get a degree.” It is heinous and outright wrong. These are the people putting our university on the map, giving us a name in the collegiate sports world.
Why are we, as students, unable to give them the common courtesy of decent treatment? Is it jealousy? Whatever it is, we need to put an end to it.
