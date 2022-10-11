Every year, around October, everybody always wonders what it is they’re going to be for Halloween, especially college students who want to dress based on trends and current media.
There have been a lot of new movies and shows with content that might be the inspiration for a few Halloween costumes this year, but could some of the ideas stemmed from relevant media be deemed insensitive?
Specifically centering around the new TV show, Dahmer, and its timing of release on Netflix along with his revived and increasingly high profile, there are fears that he will be the inspiration for Halloween costumes.
On social media, some have voiced their worries about this and some have even been warned not to dress as the mass murderer who was responsible for, not only deaths, but the dismemberment of 17 men and boys (years 1978-1991).
There has been a lot of talk on Twitter about the fact that most individuals are planning to copy Dahmer’s style for this upcoming holiday and a social media user, Nicole Murray, shared her thoughts on the possibility, writing: “The constant lack of remorse for Dahmer’s victims on social media makes me believe many people are going dress as Jeffery Dahmer and his victims for Halloween and that is so sick.”
The concept of dressing up as an actual serial killer, such as Ted Bundy, is a bit more sinister than dressing as a fictional character in horror because some genuinely consider it disrespectful toward the victims and their family trauma.
The concept that there are so many other individuals to dress as is something else that bothers those who are offended by the idea of real murderers being idolized.
Now, not everyone would agree that dressing as Gacy, Bundy or Dahmer is insensitive because they see it as just a Halloween costume that is easy to replicate and is somewhat different from the norm.
This is understandable but, especially in 2022, with all of the things people have experienced and new disturbing content throughout social media and streaming platforms, it can easily affect individuals who are disgusted by such content.
Mainly because it is not the first time individuals have tried to replicate a serial killer in costume, people are simply over the fact that some glorify real gore and pain that others went through and that it is not addressed as sick or wrong anymore when they discuss the topic so lightly.
Though there are many people, especially those in college, who might not view the concept of dressing up to be a known serial killer as insensitive, there is the other side of the coin of those who know the true horror behind the story and cannot deem these costumes appropriate.
What someone decides to be for Halloween seems like such a small subject that is not offensive or out of the ordinary, but when it is broken down and other opinions are characterized by those who understand the circumstances fully, there is truly something insensitive that can be identified about the entire situation.
