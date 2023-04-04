It is that time of year where the majority of Texas Tech student attendance is dwindling and there is less motivation to get out of bed. Although the weather is finally getting beautiful (by Lubbock standards), motivation has decreased severely.
Self care methods have gone out the window and we’re all essentially crawling toward the finish line … especially for any of the seniors out there.
The way I see it is this, there are two main forms of self care: one is ensuring that your daily routine is consistent, aids in accomplishing goals and ensures sanity while the latter is that of changing up a routine because the monotony is too underwhelming. Both of these are essential.
There is a common misconception that I have believed, which is that self care activities only improve the mental aspects of health, but this could not be more untrue.
Many things go into the entirety of how one feels about themselves, others and life at the end of the day when their head hits the pillow. Physical, psychological, social and emotional health coincide with how an individual endures day-to-day experiences.
Life gets so busy and stressful that people forget to slow down and focus on the remedies for the initial problem at hand: health.
I can certainly own up and admit that I do not prioritize my health, especially when it comes to physical and mental aspects. I don’t plan meditation or yoga exercises around my day or even read or journal as much as I desire. I do not even eat as healthy or as consistently as I should nor do I take the opportunities to exercise adequately, but it is something that I want and need to improve upon.
So, how can we even begin to counteract this issue with such a busy yet random college routine? Personally, I would recommend activities that someone can do in a solo setting because, as I have learned the hard way, building yourself up around someone else (whether intentional or not) will result in eventual downfall. Putting yourself first for positive progression is the starter pack in success toward an overall healthy mindset.
Taking a bath with a good book and relaxing music, a long walk when it is sunny out, yoga in the backyard, silencing your phone for just an hour or starting some new, creative hobby for an outlet is the first step toward achieving the health that people so desire.
In pertinence to mental health, it is worth its weight in gold; those who do not possess the mindset crave it and will try almost anything to get their hands on it. Those who have the serenity they worked for will do everything in their power to maintain the feeling.
Save the Student says that there are 19 centralized self care ideas that are perfect steps toward a more optimistic mindset and overall satisfaction. One of them is the emphasis placed on journaling, specifically, the importance of owning a gratitude journal to focus on things you're thankful for and the achievements you're proud of. It is a great way to boost your mood, giving you the chance to appreciate the good parts of each day.
As a whole, life can get overwhelming and it is not a quality that is going away any time soon so what we could and should do is acclimate to what works for us as individuals and keep pushing forward.
