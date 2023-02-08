The year is 1923. Across the United States, history was being made. In New York, Babe Ruth hit the first home run in the Yankees Stadium first game. In California, the Hollywood sign was born.
In West Texas, Texas Technological College was created by legislation to become home to over 40,000 students.
Texas Tech would not be what it is today without its students. Students who become part of Raiderland have molded the university and campus into what we see today.
The love, loyalty and pride each student has for the red and black bleed into our everyday lifestyles.
Students’ interests and commitment to the university keep the tradition alive. Every game day, for example, the Saddle Tramps carry on the tradition of wrapping the Will Rogers and Soapsuds statue.
Without the students, there would be no tradition.
A student, Jim Gaspard, created our beloved mascot Raider Red inspired by the Dirk West cartoon. Today, Raider Red is an iconic mascot known around the nation.
The lyrics we sing after every victory or special event were written by R.C. Marshall, a Tech student. Marshall wrote the song as part of a contest in The Toreador. A music student, Carroll McMath, wrote the Fight Song we sing during each game.
A recent addition to Tech’s legacy is the Black Cultural Center. Black students lobbied for the creation of the center. Without their efforts this historic addition would not exist.
Thank you to the Texas Legislation for creating a school in West Texas. With each class that enters the university we are what makes Texas Tech what it is.
