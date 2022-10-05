As of Sept.27, 2022 there has been a $408 million approved project for building a series of charging stations every 50-70 miles along specific Texas highways.
The use of electric cars has become a widespread concept throughout the state (and numerous other countries) to the point that there are not many places where we go that doesn't contain at least one charging station in the parking lot.
This used to just apply to Tesla models a few years prior, but now almost any brand of cars have some type of electric model that people are just dying to attain.
Texas will use the payment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to install charging stations throughout the state mainly in interstates through Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston.
The idea that there will be places to charge an electric vehicle in most big cities of Texas is huge and people are excited that they will be able to travel longer distances without worrying whether their car will make it or not.
There is a massive plan to build at least one electric vehicle charging location in every one of the state’s 254 counties and, as Rep. Colin Allred said the approval is a “huge step forward” as more Texans are “choosing to go electric”.
This should be such a great thing, right? Well, there are still several flaws in the plan that provide some pushback for the new policy and reasons why this may not be possible in all counties within Texas.
A few problems involved in this include the fact that blackouts, either from a storm or high electricity demand in extreme heat or cold, will completely ruin the chances of charging the electric vehicle, the system is still not fully set up yet to run smoothly over the course of long distances and places like Lubbock may not ever receive adequate resources for charging stations.
Compared to Austin or Dallas, Lubbock does not have a lot of availability in charging locations and it does not appear to be the top priority in counties for the new implementation despite that there are a few charging stations scattered sporadically throughout the city.
I have only seen one or two in my time here, but back in Austin I see chargers practically everywhere I turn.
Lubbock is a fairly small college town and does not have all of the necessary materials and funds to utilize the new law for electric cars to the point that the majority who reside here can use the new technology.
The cost is more expensive, especially if something breaks and repairs are necessary along with finding a station in the first place is a challenge even if there were more added in the next few years.
From about a $10,000-$20,000 increased price difference between initial costs of a hybrid vehicle versus a regular car, most people, particularly students, who live in smaller cities or who go to college full time cannot afford these vehicles even if they are more efficient in the long run.
Students, who want to travel back home over breaks, with electric cars find it increasingly difficult to locate charging stations and do not have time to sit and wait with the car for hours at a time when they are in a rush to get home.
Filling up a gas tank takes roughly 5 minutes but charging a car is a whole process and, especially on the way to and from Lubbock, the roads are bare and stretch on for miles (no one wants to be stuck in the middle of nowhere as it gets dark).
Though the idea of an electric car being utilized all throughout the state of Texas is groundbreaking, there are still setbacks in smaller communities, such as Lubbock, in which there are limited material resources, less access to charging availability and financial constraints.
This is definitely a great plan to implement in larger cities and counties where there is increased access, but is not realistic in all places that reside in Texas.
