During the academic year, it is common for students to take in a furry friend for company. After my first semester at Texas Tech, I made the decision to bring my childhood cat to Lubbock, instilling a sense of home and comfort in my life away from home.
While owning a pet may seem like a fun new adventure, it is one that takes a lot of responsibility. Sadly, some students tend to treat this not as such and many animals face the repercussions of their irresponsibility. As a result of this, campus and the Lubbock community face a serious stray animal issue.
According to Tech Announce, abandoning an animal in Texas is a crime punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a $10,00 fine and up to two years in jail. Unbeknownst to students, this decision can cost one’s livelihood.
Not only is abandoning animals a legal dilemma, it is also one that affects the whole community.
From Oct. 2022 to Dec. 2022, Lubbock Animal Services took in a total of 2,583 animals, according to the Lubbock Animal Services metrics page. This number is alarming; in only three months, over 2,00 recorded animals were left without a home. While not all the animals were abandoned or surrounded, it is time to address this issue.
Not only does campus see stray animals roaming about, the housing outside of campus also experiences this problem. Personally, my neighborhood, which is less than a 10 minute route from campus, is overwhelmed with stray cats and dogs. Since these animals are freely wandering, they oftentimes fight with animals in the backyards they walk past, including my own. Furthermore, children getting off the bus or adults returning home for work are met with these animals and not knowing the temperament of these strays, an attack is a possibility.
In the same three months as the animal intakes, they were 493 aggressive investigations. This data reveals the dangers of the stray animal problem.
There have been many attempts by Tech and Lubbock to address this issue, including the Tech Feral Cat Coalition and the support from The Humane Society of West Texas, this is not enough to fix this issue.
Although Lubbock does offer specific dates and times where the city hands out spay/neuter vouchers, sometimes they run out and leave pet owners on their own with getting help. That is why Lubbock and Tech should team up to cover all costs for spay/neuter procedures for all pet owners and all stray animals.
Another aspect of curbing this issue is being stricter with students having pets, especially pets kept illegally in dorms by students. From my own experience in the Tech dorms as a freshman, many students hid pets from their community advisors. While seemingly fun to have an animal around, this resulted in many animals being lost or abandoned by students who could not afford to upkeep with an animal in such a small space.
According to University Student Housing, the residence halls are pet-free facilities, with the exception of service animals with proper documentation. This rule needs to be extremely enforced, punishing students who recklessly bring in an animal without the right care.
All animals deserve a loving home, that is equipped with the proper housing and elements that come with caring for a pet. The stray animal problem is not the animals fault, but the fault of irresponsible owners and the lack of help from the city and university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.