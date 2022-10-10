My experience in Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival was as memorable as I could’ve asked for. While it was my first time at the park for the festival, it definitely won’t be the last time I attend.
The first day of the festival was nothing short of a fantastic start to the weekend. Country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan was a great artist to kick things off. The Oklahoma native opened up his set with the mid tempo rocker, “Open the Gate,” which gave the crowd just a small taste of what was to come in the next 45 minutes. The highlight from the set, without a doubt, was Bryan’s performance of “Something in the Orange”.
The performances from the rest of the afternoon topped Bryan’s performance from earlier in the day, which wasn’t a shock. The French pop and disco band L'Impératrice performed a tremendously fun set that had just about everyone dancing for the entire hour of their performance.
Billy Strings, a bluegrass musician from Michigan, gave the best performance of the entire first day of the festival. His stage presence and his incredible talents on the guitar made him such a joy to experience and showed everybody why he’s the real deal in the bluegrass genre.
Arguably the biggest country music trio out there, The Chicks closed out day one with a two hour performance on the main stage of the park. There are quite a few bands that can headline a festival of this caliber, perform a whole two hour set and execute it quite well. Unfortunately, The Chicks are not one of those bands.
Outside of a few hits, their set was dull and ultimately boring. However, they ended off their performance on a high note with two of their biggest hits, “Not Ready to Make Nice” and “Goodbye Earl”.
The first big performance from day two was from the Los Angeles-based indie rock band, Wallows. Despite having an amazing set, the band's performance does not compare to the other performances that day.
Instead of seeing Lil Nas X after Wallows, I traveled across the park to see Big Boi, one half of the most iconic hip hop duo of all time, Outkast. He performed some of his newer work which was still great to see, but his set also included Outkast classics such as “Rosa Parks,” “Ms. Jackson” and “The Way You Move” which I, as someone who is a huge Outkast fan, loved every bit of.
An indie rock band from Philadelphia, The War on Drugs, kicked off the evening of day two. Their set topped the list of performances of the day. Hearing their song “Red Eyes” while watching the beautiful sunset was mesmerizing. Their set included “Under the Pressure,” which might be the single best song performance of the entire weekend.
To end off day two, P!nk gave an exhilarating performance and did things most performers wouldn’t even dare to attempt. First off, she had more life and energy during her first few songs than The Chicks had in almost their entire set. Her set was full of hits such as “Just Give Me a Reason” and “Try,” but also had a lot of covers from artists such as Queen, No Doubt and Bob Dylan, which were executed very well. At the end of her set, she performed her classic hit “So What”. During the performance, she did aerials all over the proximity of the main stage, which made my jaw drop.
After solid performances from Glove, Goth Babe, and a horrendous set from Oliver Tree, it was finally time to see Paramore and the Red Hot Chili Peppers after camping out eight plus hours in the blistering heat.
Paramore was nothing short of a fantastic performance. Lead singer Haley Williams was absolutely incredible during the set and the rest of the band absolutely crushed it in their Austin City Limits debut.
From the moment the Red Hot Chili Peppers took the stage, everyone around me, including myself, knew they were worth the long wait. The iconic rock band from Los Angeles opened up with their classic hit, Can’t Stop, which got everyone in the crowd cheering as loud as humanly possible and banging their heads. They went on to perform some more classic hits such as “Scar Tissue,” “Californication” and “Give It Away”. While their performance was 100% worth the wait, the Chili Peppers ended their set 35 minutes early, which had just about everyone puzzled.
While there were some surprises and sets that were much better than others, Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 was an absolute blast from the moment I arrived at Zilker Park Friday until I left Sunday evening.
