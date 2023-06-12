Five years following the highly praised “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the long-anticipated sequel has finally hit theaters, and the question on every spider-fan’s mind is: Does it live up to the hype?
I am happy to report “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” not only matches, but exceeds the creative boldness of its much-lauded predecessor. The Spider-Verse movies exemplify what comic book movies should be. This is not to say every comic book adaptation should replicate their exact style, but that every comic book movie should aspire to their level of creative and stylistic originality. A film as unapologetically audacious as “Across the Spider-Verse” is the perfect antidote to superhero film fatigue.
Luckily, this production team has the talent to back up all that boldness. Much like the first film, “Across the Spider-Verse '' takes many ambitious creative swings, and the home runs that result mesh together to produce an experience unlike any other comic book film to date. The soundtrack, voice work and artistic approach are all phenomenal, and the writing is tight, funny and emotional in all the right spots.
Speaking of spots, a particular standout is Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, a minor-league Spider-Man rogue with his heart set on villainous infamy. However, I was disappointed to see the character go mysteriously missing for large portions of the second and third acts. Fortunately, antagonist duties switch midway to the hilariously broody and humorless Miguel O’Hara, or Spider-Man 2099, who helps carry the conflict for the remaining runtime.
Rather than gimmicky fanservice, the film’s multiverse concept serves as a vehicle for exploring the quintessential Spider-Man dilemma in a fresh way. In a seemingly infinite multiverse with infinite possibilities and infinite people, can Spider-Man really save everyone? Or are sacrifices a necessary part of a hero’s journey? As it turns out, the film does not give us these answers just yet.
As producing and writing duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller announced in late 2021, Across the Spider-Verse is the first film of a two part storyline, with its direct sequel — and third movie in the trilogy — “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” releasing in March of 2024.
As it stands, then, “Across the Spider-Verse” functions perfectly as the first half of a longer, but as-of-yet incomplete, story arc. This fact makes the overall narrative strength of the film largely dependent on how well its sequel sticks the landing. Is the Spider-Verse team clever enough to deliver a satisfying resolution to this film’s established narrative threads, or have they written themselves into a multiversal corner? We’ll just have to wait and find out.
