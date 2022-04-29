Today there are many families who earn an income from social media content. Some of these families include their children in the content, which ultimately can generate higher revenue for the parents.
Sometimes, when these families gain a significant amount of attention and popularity, their children are forced to devote their time to filming videos with their parents. This can be immoral and controversial as these children are deprived of a true childhood and internet protection.
The Labrant family, a Christian influencer family with 13.1 million Youtube subscribers, includes their children in almost all of their Youtube videos, Instagram posts and TikTok videos. Each of Savannah and Cole Labrant’s children have their own Instagram account that is monitored by the couple.
Having such a prevalent social media presence before a child can even read or write is problematic in a multitude of ways. For one, the child will most likely have no privacy throughout their childhood and adolescence and will not be able to have a fun and active childhood that is not under the microscope of millions of strangers.
Savannah and Cole Labrant often post pictures of their kids having playdates, doing school activities and even while they are in the bathtub. Posting images of a child in a bathtub should be frowned upon. According to childrescuecoalition.com, “From funny potty-training candids to playful bathtub shots to even the most innocent snaps of a naked baby bottom, these photos — especially when posted alongside easily searched hashtags (#pottytraining, #bathtime, and #nakedkids top the list) — are overexposing kids and making them vulnerable to pedophiles and sex offenders who actively target photos of kids in states of undress.”
This fact is especially true for parents who have millions of followers and subscribers. These parents need to be held accountable, even if their actions did not intend any harm. Parents are expected to do everything in their power to protect their children. Families with famous social media profiles should take extra care to ensure that they are not unknowingly posting content that exploits their children.
Additionally, one of the parents posted the oldest child’s school, which is incredibly dangerous for obvious reasons. The parents even recently announced that they were taking their daughter out of school to homeschool her so that she can help “nanny” the child they are expecting. For a family who generates a significant amount of wealth and most likely could afford to hire a nanny, this is quite concerning.
The Labrant parents, as well as many other social media famous parents, tend to exploit their children to generate income. For this reason, children who generate revenue for their parents through social media should be protected under Child Labor Laws.
Children who spend a significant amount of their time generating wealth for their parents may not always be willing to do so. In a picture or video, they may seem happy. However, this is not necessarily an accurate indication of whether or not a child is being forced to perform tasks to help their parents earn money.
Child labor laws are meant to protect children from being employed under 14 or working under any circumstances that danger his or her health or wellbeing.
Children of social media stars may be subject to exploitation or being overworked, two factors that violate child labor laws.
Our federal government and state governments should do everything in their power to protect children from being subject to unfair and immoral working conditions. This includes child social media stars.
