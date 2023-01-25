When it comes to the spring semester, college students find more and more reasons to not attend their classes— myself included. The cold weather plays a large part in why students may take a “rest” day instead of making the long, harrowing journey in the snow, uphill both ways.
Sometimes, it is almost a necessity to take a mental health break because sticking to a beneficial daily routine becomes tiring. Deviation, just for a day, can be a healthy tactic to catch up on rest and relaxation.
Also, when the weather gets even colder and more windy than normal, the motivation to walk around such a large campus diminishes drastically. It can become such a miserable day when the weather chills you to the bone and you simply cannot seem to warm up.
Especially for seniors or students who finish school at the end of the spring semester, burnout becomes an all too familiar feeling. We can see the finish line, the light at the end of the tunnel, but this is when each day becomes longer and more challenging.
I know that in high school, if someone did not show up to class, there was a penalty and always repercussions. At my high school, students would get extra assignments, sometimes get sent to the office and/or get written up. It was a pretty big deal then, I can assure you of that.
Now, with school, work, greek life, clubs, future planning and social life, it is difficult to find time around everything to focus on just yourself and remember who needs to be the number one priority.
Though it is never a great idea to intentionally miss school, there can be beneficial ulterior motives that sway the need to do so. Sometimes a class needs to be skipped because a student is not even close to prepared in another subject. There can be family issues that prevent proper focus in the classroom. Students who get bad migraines, cramps or suffer from immense depression and anxiety. There are numerous reasons one might need a break for a day.
In an ideal world, it would be amazing if universities could accommodate students in a way that positively benefited them through specified mental health days. There are breaks dispersed throughout the year and, assuredly, they help a lot when it comes to the need for sleep and a stress free environment. However, there are long months in between that go unnoticed as days students struggle.
During finals, if there were days that students could have a block on receiving more material for exams, this would help them in the long run. Having a day where we could get up at noon instead of 7 a.m. and we could go workout or read a leisure book instead of being cooped up in the library would greatly make a positive impact on overall morale.
A mental health day, or two, would be helpful for students who are suffering from burnout and need a reset day where they can gather their thoughts and find a way to get back on track.
