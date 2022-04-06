It’s almost comical how my trips to the grocery store give me life lessons and realizations that many of us consciously pursue. This time, I had an acute realization (for the first time) of being in a foreign land. I was glad that this realization came to me after 8 months of living in America because had it come any earlier it would’ve made me feel unwelcome. Drum rolls for the realiZation: an average citizen’s naivety about my culture and country.
The cab driver taking me to the grocery store asked me where I was from, when I told him I was from India he immediately made a remark about how he has had some unpleasant encounters with the way some of my countrymen and women speak. Such a remark can easily be mistaken as racism but,
I decided to go past it and ventured to educate him a little bit about the Indian diversity, dialects and mother tongue influence on English, by the end of the ride not only were his doubts clarified, he even apologized for his honest mistake.
Something that could’ve easily sown the seed of bitterness within us just ended up becoming an exercise of bridging gaps.
I was certainly uncomfortable with the immediate remark but soon realised that this encounter was just a tipping point that has ultimately encouraged me to write this opinion piece.
In my short stay in Lubbock, I have been fortunate to make friends from nearly all continents on Earth. What they’ve taught me is we are more alike than we are different and that whatever differences we have makes us a world-class teacher for each other.
It’s almost ironical how information and internet have both the power to make the world a small place and at the same time be used to peddle misinformation that can cause communal feuds. What can be used to bridge gaps can also be used to burn bridges.
The current geopolitical situation has vividly demonstrated that the world ecosystem disrupts if two countries go at war, this shows that we all need each other.
Well, that should ideally push us to know more about each other rather than holding onto age old preconceived notions.
However, the opposite seems to be true, we do not make enough effort to just sit down, break a bread and have conversations about where each of us come from.
I would not be exaggerating if I say that by not doing that enough, the world can be rocked by wars and civil unrest overnight. Only it didn’t really happen overnight it happened over many, many nights (and days).
That’s all it takes-- one mundane errand, a cab ride and two open minded people. It’s beautiful how all of us do the same things-- bring ourselves to work/school everyday, love our families, have dreams and desires, have a good life, have our sets of faiths and beliefs. So what if they exist in different proportions? If I can grow up with American music and love Indian curry then so can you, so can all of us (metaphorically).
