Almost everyone around the Texas Tech campus has assuredly heard of the term, “Raider Rash”, but most are not sure how to prevent this or what it even means.
The sad reality is that most students come into college without the important knowledge about sexual health; how to prevent STDs, unprepared pregnancies and how to practice safe measures is not always common knowledge as it should be.
We all learned a little bit about sex education at a younger age but, like a car wreck or a speeding ticket, no one thinks it is something they will ever experience firsthand. Especially on a large campus with thousands upon thousands of people with party life at an all-time-high, students need to know the services provided to them through the university.
In addition to heavy party life, Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and you do not want the gift for your partner to be an STD…let’s stick with the usual flowers and chocolate please. There is an increase of sexual activity during this time and students need to ensure that they’re precautious, which they always should be, but especially now.
STDs are being talked about much less than they used to be, which I think might be because of such great medical advances over time, but there are still permanent damages that can be made to your body if proper care is not taken and there are still incurable diseases even now. The UT Valentine’s Day Fact Sheet on Sexual Health states a third of Americans had contracted an STI by age 24. Many people will contract something and have no clue.
The TTU Student Health and Wellness Center is a great resource one can turn to if something goes wrong and someone is unsure of how to get help. I have been to the building on campus numerous times for annual checkups, COVID-19 tests and blood scans. The services are free, with insurance, and they cover all realms of what could go wrong with your body. They even have latex protection and birth control options available.
It is scary when results do not come back normal and I have met a lot of people who insist that they’d rather not know so they just don’t get tested, which is the main root of the problem. College students get so fearful of what they might have that they do not check and it goes unnoticed and untouched for years.
Women can have chlamydia for years without noticing they have it and, as it progresses, this STD can cause infertility, which is unfortunately permanent. Stanford Medicine says more than 2.8 million people are infected each year with this disease.
However, the most common disease around college campuses, is HPV which according to a Rapid STD Testing center, has more than 40 unique strains that can infect both men and women.
People assume that as long as they do not have the “serious” STDs like herpes or AIDS, they’re fine to continue their sexual patterns, but each disease has a huge drawback that impedes on a person’s daily life.
This is all before we even get into the viral and fungal infections that occur because of unprotected sex or an unclean partner.
The topical and external problems that can take place because of sex include, but are most certainly not limited to, bacterial vaginosis, UTIs, yeast infections, molloscum contagiosum and trichomoniasis. These are all things that do not always have the most prominent symptoms so women and even men can have some of these for who knows how long and be the reason others get it as well.
Our bodies usually let us know that something is wrong but there have been times when I or someone else has played it off as fine, thinking nothing is off and the repercussions were drastic because time was wasted when something could and should have been fixed.
This is not meant to scare people, though that might be a side effect, it is more so to inform those who are unsure and have questions. Knowledge is key when it comes to sexual health because it can lead to proper measures of prevention and stop the damaging cycle for yourself and others.
