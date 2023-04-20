In the words of Frank Ocean’s family friend in the interlude “Be Yourself,” weed enables sluggish, lazy, stupid and unconcerned behaviors.
The typical cannabis connoisseur may enjoy the liberties of lounging around and raiding the refrigerator, but not all Mary Jane strains presents these side effects.
Sativa, the energetic counterpart of indica, is a marijuana strain that offers of-age consumers a mind high suitable for daily tasks rather than couch potato behavior.
Moreover, legalizing weed ensures the further study of the plant and its effects on students.
Through the current completed research, sativa strains of weed may offer of-age students a boost of productivity and attentiveness.
Before explaining the benefits of sativa-dominant strains, it is essential to establish appropriate times and places for consumption.
An example of an appropriate condition for consumption includes a student completing homework or another creative endeavor at home.
On the flip side, cannabis consumption is unsuitable for students seeking extra productivity during an internship or work environment.
Personal accountability and moderation is essential to sativa use. Drugs are responsible for its effects; however, it’s the individual’s behavior that dictates their relationship and reliance on the drug.
A few terms to familiarize oneself on the properties of a cannabis strain are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). THC is the property responsible for the change in consciousness felt during a cannabis high whereas CBD is the property responsible for mellow physical sensations one can expect after consumption, Health Harvard reports.
Returning to the topic of productivity, a study conducted by McLean Hospital reported a few factors contributing to procrastination including fear, anxiety and distraction. Procrastination is arguably a common occurrence during a student’s academic career.
Sativa can help alleviate these procrastination-inducing emotions. Properties in sativa, such as high THC levels, helped reduce perceived symptoms of stress and anxiety in participants of a study included in the Journal of Affective Disorders.
Furthermore, the study reported women benefiting from a reduction in anxiety more frequently than men. As women navigate their place in academia, sativa can work alongside them to take off the edge.
An additional factor that works alongside productivity is attentiveness. Garden Remedies Cannabis reported Sour Diesel, a sativa-dominant strain, aiding in removing brain fog.
These head highs result from the percentage of THC and CBD in sativa strains. Pure sativa strains contain miniscule amounts of CBD, resulting in alertness rather than the sluggish and lethargic feelings indica offers.
The use of cannabis is not limited to academic responsibilities. After taking off the edge, users experience relaxing moments of euphoria. What 21-year-old Tech student nearing the end of their college career doesn’t already do so by participating in the Broadway shuffle every weekend?
Destigmatizing the use of cannabis begins by knowing which strains are responsible for symptoms we commonly associate with the drug.
By educating oneself on the properties of a strain, individuals can select which strain suits their needs the most rather than making assumptions based on hearsay.
If one’s intent is to use cannabis as means to glue themselves to the couch, more power to them. However, we should not let this notion dictate cannabis’ other possible uses, including its role in aiding college students with productivity.
