Feb. 7, 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Safer Internet Day. This initiative, created by Insafe Network, a European internet coalition designed for safe internet use, strives to promote stakeholders to ensure digital security and safety for users.
Founded in Europe, this call to action is celebrated globally, in hopes of bringing together all nations and online communities for protected unity.
In an online-dominated society, the internet is a breeding ground for all kinds of social interaction. Platforms such as Facebook and Instagram connect people and groups from all over the world.
While being able to connect with anyone can be helpful, it can also be detrimental to the safety of yourself and others.
In a 2021 report by Statista, 97 percent of college students were internet users. With a large amount of students online, this demographic can be an easy target for malicious web activity.
When applying to the college student population, internet safety is vital to this vulnerable community.
According to The Scribe, a publication by the University of Colorado Springs, college students are at risk for online sex-trafficking due to financial instability. It is common for students in monetary need to take up sugaring, the action of receiving financial support in exchange for dating a wealthy person.
Interacting with strangers, especially online is dangerous for anyone. Students seeking to escape low-income situations oftentimes find themselves with no other options than to participate in sugaring, especially women. These groups are vulnerable to sex-traffickers and pimps who seek out victims to traffic.
Furthermore, platforms such as OnlyFans feed on the sexual exploitation of young adults. Students should feel empowered through their own volition, not the encouragement of promiscuity from the need to pay bills. Participating in these platforms can negatively affect a college student’s future career. Instead of leaving students on their own and shaming participants, universities should acknowledge their high cost of education and financially support all students in need.
Though schools offer financial aid and scholarships, not all students apply, even the ones who need the help. Universities should re-evaluate this process; this process pits students against one another and creates an unhealthy environment. In addition, this results in students engaging in online monetary alternatives.
Moreover, dating apps and college universities encourage this behavior, without recognizing the potential harmful repercussions.
Apps like Tinder cater to college students in the dating pool. Tinder University, a feature by the dating app, connects students from the same school to interact with one another. A seemingly harmless and exciting attribute, this can guide predators in specifying their victims and find targets easier.
Internet danger is not always explicitly threatening, however, it can enable menacing individuals. As seen in the University of Idaho murder case, Instagram messages from suspect Bryan Kohberger to one of the victims connects the internet to real-life crime.
Just a month before the killings, Kohberger sent multiple Instagram direct messages to one of the victims. His persistence, which at the time may have been deemed as annoying, proved to be a far more malevolent intention. As a teaching assistant at the university, his behavior should have faced consequences and been investigated at the time.
When a student is in college, their well-being is the university’s responsibility, no matter what. Universities must implement online safety regulations and educate students on safer internet usage. No college should encourage potentially harmful web interaction, this includes collaborations with other platforms.
It is up to every internet user to demonstrate precautions and safety online. College universities and external sources should encourage safer web usage and disband any internet risks for the welfare of its students. Creating courses and tracking threats are just a few ways universities can protect their student body.
