In my home growing up, my parents never taught my siblings and I about religion. Both being atheist, my parents never forced the concept on to us.
However, my extended family practiced Catholicism and although our lack of religion, my family always made sure to celebrate any and every holiday.
Religious holidays allow believers and non-believers alike to come together and spend time with loved ones.
Many religious holidays are ingrained in different cultures; religion is an important part of these cultures and the traditions of religion tend to translate to the morals and customs in them.
While I did not grow up believing in any God, I did honor the principles of my Mexican heritage. Surrounded by Catholicism from my family, the values taught to me be respectful to others and to be selfless. These concepts are passed down not only through religion, but through the actions and words of others, something that I continue to follow.
Furthermore, though I was not able to fully understand the meaning behind certain religious days and customs, the knowledge through my culture allowed me to connect with people who are religious.
The separation of religion and culture emphasizes the importance of both. Moreover, the combination of both concepts creates a new significance and can be appreciated by anyone.
The boundary of non-believers and believers disappeared with the respect and willingness to learn about one another.
Understanding religious holidays is important for non-believers to be respectful to others.
This level of respect also goes for believers respecting the beliefs of atheist and those who practice other religions. The mutual admiration between groups promotes unity.
To accommodate for religious students, Tech offer days off for religious students. Days such as Easter Monday and other religious observances give these students the opportunity to worship in peace.
As students, non-believers such as myself use these days in different but just as important ways. Whether it be a day of relaxation or spending time with family, appreciating the holiday gives respect to those who devote themselves to their religion on these days.
These holidays give space for non-believers and believers to come together despite any differences. This concept is one we see challenged and executed throughout history.
Creating a community of respect for non-believers and believers to co-exist is vital in keeping harmony between others.
Religion and culture often intertwine and connect different backgrounds of people.
Coming into college, the exposure to multiple religions and cultures was most definitely a shock for me. I took the time to acknowledge all of the groups I saw and understand their purpose.
The different holidays and holy days for religious groups became more recognized with the existence of organizations and clubs that serve these communities.
The recognization of religious days in school paved the way for me to educate myself and appreciate what each day means.
The understanding of religious holidays does not push religion onto anyone, it serves as an educational lesson for the history of specific groups that find prominence in society.
Without challenging one’s own beliefs, becoming acquainted with all religion grows knowledge for many.
My status as atheist never became a problem for my religious friends because we understood respecting one another and seeing past beliefs or identity.
My own opinion of religion often fluctuates from good to bad. Seeing the positive part of religion tends to highlight the negative and wavers my point of view.
As a non-believer, my perspective is just as important as that of a believer. Religion must exist from all biases, including the one of a non-believer.
When it comes to the celebration of religious holidays, history and truth must be explained to better understand the reason for these days.
I never understood the truth of Easter or any other religious holidays growing up, however, the moments with my family and fun holiday activities serve as precious memories for me.
