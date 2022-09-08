The transition from playing on Saturdays to Sundays is a feat that only a select few Tech football players have been able to accomplish in recent memory. Red Raider faithful are knowledgeable of the big names to have rolled through the school: Mahomes, Amendola, Crabtree, etc. But every year when NFL organizations roll out their 53 man rosters, I, along with many others, keep an eye out for players who once competed for the scarlet and black.
The impact of Tech athletes in professional sports is something that many fans do not take lightly. The pride that comes with being able to cheer on guys in the league who I once watched in college is immense.
A notable example of this from my own perspective is watching Jordyn Brooks, a linebacker who is currently preparing for a breakout season with the Seattle Seahawks. For several years, Brooks was one of the few bright spots in consistently mediocre Tech defenses. When Brooks was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, many draft analysts were quick to criticize the pick, despite Brooks being named an All-American by Pro Football Focus.
There lies a major difference in the way Tech football fans perceive the athletes who move on to the NFL versus a more prolific football school like Alabama or Ohio State. Bigger programs across the nation are pumping out NFL talent like factories, so to their fan bases it is nothing sensational when another one of their guys makes the cut in the pros.
But when it comes to a school like Tech who is looking to solidify themselves as a competent football program, it means more when you read through an NFL roster and recognize a name or two.
A walk through Tech Athletics’ Sports Performance Center will put into perspective the pride that the school takes in its athletes who have performed in the NFL. A wall in the SPC boldly pictures some of the lesser known guys to have once been Red Raiders. Names such as Cody Davis, Le’Raven Clark and Manny Ramirez are some of the athletes to be shown on the wall, along with several others.
This upcoming season, there will be several new faces across the league who once suited up for the Red Raiders. A few of the notables include Erik Ezukanma, Dawson Deaton, DaMarcus Fields and Kaylon Geiger.
Having former Tech athletes in the pros makes an impact on the fanbase. Fans across social media are vocal about their support of the prospective players, and they somewhat rally around these guys having the opportunity to play at the next level.
“Fearless Champions” is a mantra that echoes throughout the Tech campus. The saying could also be symbolic of the impact several Tech football players have made in the NFL’s most prized game: the Super Bowl. Most recently, Patrick Mahomes was able to lift the Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl 54. Danny Amendola won two, serving as one of Tom Brady’s targets during the Patriots dynasty. Louis Vasquez, an offensive lineman at Tech from 2005-2007, had an NFL career that concluded with a win in Super Bowl 50.
Though Tech football may not be historically known for producing the best pro talent, there have been several cases of guys making the leap from the Jones to the NFL. What cannot be understated however, is the pride that runs through the school and through fans when they see former Red Raiders are suiting up on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.