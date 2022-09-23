There were a handful of storylines surrounding Joey McGuire’s first loss as Texas Tech’s head football coach — a 27-14 loss to No. 16 North Carolina State — including the offense’s inability to convert a first down for the game’s first 20 minutes, or outside linebacker Bryce Ramirez registering his first start as a junior.
Red Raider fans who tuned into the ESPN2 broadcast found it hard to watch Tech’s poor start amount to an eventual 20-0 deficit. Still, the most difficult moment to keep their eyes on the screen undoubtedly came when Ramirez suffered a horrifying leg injury early in the first quarter.
According to Tech Athletics, Ramirez remained in North Carolina to receive overnight medical attention and will be accompanied by Tech’s sports medicine staff at Wake Medical Center until he can safely return to Lubbock.
Despite its gruesome nature, ESPN elected to show a replay of Ramirez’s injury and give their viewing audience another glimpse of an incident they would have been glad to miss.
Football is an extremely physical sport and injuries will always play a major factor in the game, but fans tune in to watch their favorite players reach goals and receive accolades — not fall victim to possibly the worst incident of their lives.
It is the moral responsibility of whoever is broadcasting the game to protect their audience from the negative emotions associated with witnessing injuries similar to the one suffered by Ramirez.
It is reasonable to assume the broadcasting team is working with a delay and can be aware of most injuries before choosing to display them. Yet too often they still elect to scar their audience with these moments.
After the loss to N.C. State, McGuire provided an update on Ramirez’s status.
“He was in good spirits, a lot of pain but good spirits,” McGuire said. “What a great kid, I hate it because he was playing really really well. There was a reason he was starting tonight and he was playing really really well.”
