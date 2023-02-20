The 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first film in Phase 5, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, takes an audience through mind bending concepts of time and space while introducing new characters who may pose a threat to the Marvel heroes.
The film begins with Janet Van Dyne stuck in the quantum realm and a ship flying across the screen and crashing. From that ship emerges Kang, played by Jonathan Majors. The tense action of the quantum realm switches to a lighthearted tune while Scott Lang walks down the street giving kids high-fives and getting a free cup of coffee because he is “Spider-Man”. Usually, Ant-Man movies are a bit more comedic, just because the character plays out to be a little more sit-comy, which, in my opinion attributes to his paranoia at the end of the film. Like the insanity played out in “WandaVision,” the characters are stuck in a sit-com.
The concept of the quantum realm is a bit far-fetched scientifically, but simply there is an entire universe beneath ours. It should not be confused with a parallel reality as seen in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for the sake of keeping up the logic of time. I will say these confusing concepts foundational to the storyline push new viewers to the MCU away.
However, the concept of interdimensional travel and communication is possible to understand if you are 18-year-old Cassie Lang, who attempts to make a beacon to the quantum realm. Out of terror, Janet attempts to shut off the device Cassie just made, but unfortunately due to the tampering from M.O.D.O.K., Scott (Ant-Man), Hope (Wasp), Cassie, Janet, Hank Pym and a highly intelligent ant colony, get sucked into the quantum realm. Notably, the Pym’s ant colony develops as a socialist society over thousands of years after being stuck in a time vortex and make a comeback at the end of the film to fight Kang’s army. Politically, it is a fight between a militant dictatorship and a socialist technocratic society.
As a fan of M.O.D.O.K. in the comics, I hate how they portrayed the character in this movie. Not only does the CGI of his face look awkward, the film used that weirdness to build his cringey plot line. Comically, M.O.D.O.K. is a mad scientist who aimed to expand his mind and became the disfigured being he is. In the MCU, Darren Cross survives by the cause of Kang and becomes M.O.D.O.K., which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. M.O.D.O.K. is a genuine villain and a textbook mad scientist, but the film dives into Darren “not being a dick” and ultimately sabotages any possibility of seeing M.O.D.O.K. again due to his valiant death, which is questionable.
Kang the Conqueror was played extremely well. We see Kang emerge from his ship shocked by his recent exile develop into a much angrier tyrant. Janet poses an amazing question within the movie, who exiled Kang? From what we know in the Disney+ series “Loki, He Who Remains,” one of the Kang variants explain that the infinite possibilists of him are much worse and always reach beyond the concepts of time and space. Because of that, a dynasty forms to avoid possible incursions. An incursion is best explained like a rope that separates into multiple threads in the middle. Once one of those threads is eliminated, other threads collide which destroy entire universes and timelines. The aftermath of this is seen in “Loki” as the void and seen again in “Multiverse of Madness.” It seems keeping the sacred timeline intact is vital to beings beyond the powers of Marvel heroes we know now.
The two post credits scene both excite the possibilities for the MCU. The first scene shows a collesium full of variants and when closely looked at, speculates apperances from characters like the Scarlet Centurion and Mr. Gryphon. The scene then focuses on more Kang variants like Pharoah Rama Tut, Immortus and a cyborg Kang, which is not a distinct character comically. These characters mention the exiled one, Kang the Conqueror is dead, which I do not think is true because Darren survived and became M.O.D.O.K. the same way. The three Kang variants discuss something is too close to touch the timeline and will mess everything up, but then the scene ends with the threat of the full fury of the Kang Dynasty.
The second post credit scene shows Loki and Morbius in the 1920s with crowd of people listening to Victor Timely, another Kang variant, lecturing the concept of time and how to manipulate it. The scene ends there but it hints to the second season of Loki and may suggest the foundation of the TVA since the end of season one of Loki shows Kang’s stature in the middle of the TVA.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was not the best Marvel film, but it did offer a lot of ideas for the rest of Phase 5 to expand on. I would say the film was a crutch to prepare for bigger projects, as some of the characters sucked and the visuals were not the best. However, Jonathan majors made an outstanding appearance playing multiple versions of himself and I am excited to see his villainous character return.
