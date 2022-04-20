The introduction of the Internet has exploited the world of pornography, creating easier access to sexual content.
Websites such as OnlyFans have brought pornographic content into the mainstream scene; in the entertainment world, well-known celebrities are taking to the site to gain income and notoriety.
Popular adult film website PornHub revealed a 24 percent viewing increase in 2020; pornography continues to become more popular in the COVID-19 pandemic era.
However, it is important to discuss the consequences of this overexposure to sexual content. With more easily accessible porn, dangerous behaviors such as porn addiction are prone to arise.
The definition of porn addiction, referring to an article by Medical News Today, refers to an individual who has developed an emotional dependency on pornography that interferes with their daily life, mental health and relationships.
According to a 2021 article published by The Recovery Village, an addiction treatment site, an estimate of 40 million U.S. adults regularly visit internet pornography websites. Furthermore, studies show that 10 percent of U.S. adults admit to having an addiction to internet pornography.
The dangers of porn addiction may expose underlying mental illness and can affect a person’s ability to create and keep relationships.
Psychological disorders including depression and anxiety can lead to porn addiction or be heightened by addiction. Instead of a healthy coping mechanism, using pornography as an escape can lead to more addictions or even worsening symptoms of mental health issues.
An excess consumption of porn can also be damaging based on the type of porn consumed. A Psychology Today article reports that as few as 1 in 3 or as many as 9 in 10 porn videos contain non-consensual sexual violence.
Many searches of violent pornographic videos include descriptions of rape and physical abuse, according to a study published by the BBC News.
The objectification and depiction of violence against women in these videos supports real-life abuse and demeaning attitudes in viewers.
Violent porn watchers are conditioned by scenes of violent sex acts which translates into real life abuse in relationships or with sexual partners, according to researchers in a Focus for Health article. This leads to the desensitization of violence towards others, especially women.
An addiction to pornography can cause problems in a person’s sex life; the lack of intimacy and inability to have sex without pornography promotes an unhealthy reaction to sex.
Other problems, such as sexual deviancy from an porn addiction can lead to dangerous actions.
The overconsumption of pornography leads some to look for more explicit content. Child pornography and other illegal videos find there way on popular pornographic websites due to the demand in content by specific users.
The effects of porn addiction are correlated with criminals and their influences in crime.
Prolific serial killers including Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez, Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy confessed to porn addiction. Bundy stated that pornography influences violence in criminals and led him to commit his crimes.
Although these killers represent an extreme example of porn addiction, it is still worthy to note that porn addiction is influential in crimes of sex violence.
Not all sexual content is dangerous and depends on the viewer. OnlyFans and internet sex workers should be able to create content for their users with proper safety restrictions. The promotion of a sex positive culture can create healthy conversations about consent and safe sex.
Nonetheless, violent porn and non-consensual sexual content enables detrimental behaviors and actions.
Curbing the access to violent porn is vital to deter porn addictions and sexual violence to occur. Porn websites must take accountability for violent videos and ban this type of content.
The discussion of porn and safe watching should be taught to teens and young adults to help steer clear of exposure to dangerous content.
Pornography continues to grow in popularity and dominate the world of the Internet. Creating a safe space for safe sexual content allows viewers to consume porn in a healthy way. Putting restrictions on violent porn content and porn accessibility assists in fighting back against porn addiction.
