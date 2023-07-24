Oppenheimer:
This weekend saw the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” Despite much of the marketing material for the movie being about the atomic bomb, this movie follows the complicated life of its creator, Julius Robert Oppenheimer, from his days studying in Europe to becoming the victim of McCarthy Era politics. Similar to Nolan’s other work Dunkirk, what you are watching on screen takes place at different points in time with all of the different plot lines coming together in the end.
“Oppenheimer” has a star-studded cast featuring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh, who all do an amazing job at portraying these people who influenced Oppenheimer's life for better or for worse.
Along with the stellar performance of the cast, the cinematography is another key factor in this film. Throughout the movie, you are given scenes that are awe-inspiring and provide you a look into how Oppenheimer views this world. All of which culminates in the testing of the atom bomb. Like many works of Christopher Nolan, he likes to use as little CGI as possible. The atomic bomb in Oppenheimer is no exception to this rule. Watching the bomb go off with the idea that what you are witnessing is not CGI but is real is so much more horrifying than any scene of a nuke going off in an action movie.
The sound design as well further adds to the film. It is one thing to see an atomic bomb go off, it is something else to hear. In that scene it felt as if a freight train was right next to me in the theater. Even in the absence of audio for certain scenes, it is still deafening and adds to the anxiety and dread Oppemheimer is feeling after learning of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Overall, “Oppenheimer” is one of the best movies of 2023 so far thanks to the acting, cinematography and sound design, all of which perfectly mix to make “Oppenheimer” one of Christopher Nolan’s best movies.
Barbie:
Neatly coinciding with the release of “Oppenheimer,” the contrastingly outlandish and lively “Barbie” movie from director Greta Gerwig has also officially hit theaters. With all the hype and viral marketing leading up to their dual release, the two films have largely formed their identities in the shadow of one another, to the point where they now seem almost inextricably linked.
Despite this connection, It still must be determined whether each film holds up on its own merits. So now that “Oppenheimer” has been hailed as one of Nolan’s best works, the question remains: hype aside, does “Barbie” similarly still stand on its own? Or will it forever be remembered as the lesser of the two films?
From a technical standpoint, “Barbie” is undoubtedly of high quality. Its high production value allowed the talented crew to produce some stunning set design and even better costuming. It essentially looks exactly how a Barbie movie should look.
Aside from the aesthetics, the movie is also carried by just how dedicated the stars are to their respective roles. Headliners Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dive headfirst into their performances with no trace of irony or insincerity.
Juxtaposing the earnest optimism of “Barbieland” in the film is the cruel and harsh “real world” that the characters must travel to. Unfortunately, characters like Will Ferrel’s Mattel CEO can sometimes make reality feel as ludicrous as fantasy. The absurdities of the real world, while humorous, diminish the contrast between the film’s two different realms, undermining the satire to some extent.
All the zaniness is interspersed with respites of tightly structured and emotional dialogue, as Barbie grapples with the nature of her dollness and the effect she has had on humanity. This interesting idea is seemingly dropped halfway, however, and the movie seems to forget who its main character is until the final few scenes. The talent behind the writing is clear, but sometimes gets overwhelmed and overshadowed by the wackier plot threads and overall eye-popping pinkness, especially near the end. Luckily, the film’s pacing is reinvigorated by its one and only musical number during the third act, which was a highlight.
In summation, “Barbie” loves to indulge in its own ridiculousness, carrying itself with an aura of absurdity that borders on farce. On the other hand, its subversiveness probably makes it the best piece of media to ever result from the Barbie IP. If you’re not intent on taking it as seriously as a movie about the atomic bomb, you’ll probably enjoy it. Especially if you’re partial to the color pink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.