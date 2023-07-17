When looking at what to expect from first-year head basketball coach Grant McCasland, the new series "The McCasland Era" is a great barometer as to what Red Raider fans can look forward to this upcoming basketball season.
Following the departure of Tech’s former head basketball coach Mark Adams, the program looked to be in a state of disarray. However, it looks as though McCasland not only has what it takes to bridge the gap between the two eras, but to build upon it entirely.
In the aforementioned series, viewers are taken behind the proverbial curtain and given a glimpse of what the basketball program may look like. McCasland, who took the University of North Texas Men's Basketball Team to new heights, did so with an emphasis on a defensive culture.
Throughout the course of the show, that very emphasis on the defensive side of the ball was prominent. Players were seen working on their on-ball defensive skills, defensive rotations and their trapping. These skills not only take a great amount of repetition to master, but they also require a lot of effort. McCasland however is no stranger to getting his teams to play as a collective unit, evidenced by the fact that in his last two years at UNT, the Mean Green led the nation in scoring defense.
Another visible difference in the series is the roster reconstruction that has taken place. This offseason Tech has lost several players to the transfer portal. However, Tech has also made use of that very portal to bolster its ranks with incoming transfers; Joe Toussaint is the most recent transfer who also made an appearance in the show. The new roster additions such as senior forward Warren Washington (who features extensively in the series) are contributing immediately to the new-look program. These new players figure to be key contributors for Tech as many of them are experienced players, a deliberate choice of personnel by McCasland that he further elaborates on in the series.
A less tangible, yet perhaps more profound aspect of what coach McCasland will bring with him to Tech is the cultural aspect of what he endorses within his program. Through the duration of the series, McCasland and members of his coaching staff emphasize the importance of encouraging teammates and embracing the requisite sacrifices that come with building a successful program. The cultivation of these ideals should lead to a palpable sense of harmony within the team.
With the insight the series provides, there is much reason to justify an optimistic outlook this upcoming basketball season and the years to follow. Those interested in seeing McCasland implement his basketball style can do so at United Supermarkets Arena by purchasing basketball tickets for the 2023-24 season.
